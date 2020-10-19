RHOBH alum Yolanda Hadid gushes over new granddaughter

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid made an Instagram post dedicated to her new baby granddaughter on Sunday.

She posted a picture of the baby wrapping her hands around Yolanda’s fingers.

Yolanda wrote a heartfelt message to her granddaughter in the captions.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“My heart is expending with so much love and joy for this little baby girl she is an angel sent to us from above,” Yolanda wrote.

She made sure to thank her daughter Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik for giving her the opportunity to become a grandmother.

“Thank you Mommy & Daddy for making me a Oma, I love every minute of it,” she added.

Fans rushed to the comments section to gush over the adorable pic. The post already has over 600,000 likes.

Gigi and Zayn’s baby updates

The couple announced the birth of their baby on September 23, but they have yet to share their baby girl’s name with the world.

Gigi posted a picture of her newborn holding onto Zayn’s thumb, which has received over 14 million likes.

“Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love,” she wrote in the caption.

She received congratulations messages from fans and famous friends, including Hailey Bieber.

Her father, Mohammed Hadid, also wrote a heartfelt message to his granddaughter in the comments.

Zayn posted a matching Instagram post on the same day.

He posted a picture of his baby’s hand wrapped around his index finger.

“Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful,” Zayn wrote in the caption. “to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together x.”

Gigi’s pregnancy

Fans started speculating that Gigi was pregnant earlier this year. Even though she got back together with her ex Zayn Malik, fans thought the baby could be Tyler Cameron’s since she had been spending time with him.

Tyler vehemently denied being the baby’s father at the time.

Gigi then confirmed her pregnancy with Zayn on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

“Obviously, you know, we wish we could’ve announced it on our own terms,” she said at the time. “But we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support.”

Fortunately, Gigi’s pregnancy was successful and provided her family with a beautiful baby girl.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus at Bravo.