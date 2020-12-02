RHOBH alum Taylor Armstrong explains why she left the show and reveals which cast members she still keeps in touch with

RHOBH alum Taylor Armstrong is reminiscing about her time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and revealing why she left the show.

Taylor is one of the original members who we met when the show premiered its very first season.

With lots of drama to keep viewers locked in, the Beverly Hills Housewife was a fan favorite.

But when tragedy struck in Season 3, it proved to be too much for Taylor and she officially left the Bravo series. She has remained under the radar since then.

Now, Taylor is taking a trip down memory lane and answering a few questions that fans have been asking.

Why did Taylor exit RHOBH?

Taylor spent three years on the show, but exited after Season 3, following her husband’s suicide.

The media frenzy following the tragic incident proved to be too much for the reality TV personality, who dished about it during her interview for the Bravo Insider Exclusive feature, Life After.

“After Season 3 and all that I was going through in my life I decided I needed to take some time away from L.A. and all of the paparazzi,” responded Taylor when she was asked why she left the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“It was just… it was a little bit frightening for a while. I couldn’t go anywhere and I had my little girl and I wanted to take her away for a while and not have her exposed to people constantly yelling and asking me questions about what had happened, and so I took her to Vale, Colorado,” she continued.

The Bravo alum summed up the reason for her exit, saying “I just needed some time up on that mountain to let go of what had happened and try to find myself again.”

Does Taylor keep in touch with her former RHOBH co-stars?

During the nostalgic chat, Taylor also revealed the RHOBH cast members that she still keeps in touch with.

“The original six of us will always have a special bond, probably more so for me because of all I was going through for those first few years of Housewives” admitted Taylor.

And these OGs Taylor was referring to were Season 1 cast members Kyle and Kim Richards, Lisa Vanderpump, Adrienne Maloof, and Camille Grammer.

“And just having them there to support me when my husband committed suicide and all of the aftermath of that, I’ll always have a really special place in my heart. They’re family to me – more than just friends,” she continued.

Taylor and her new husband, along with her now 14-year-old daughter Kennedy, are all living in Orange County.

Nonetheless, Taylor mentioned during the interview that she tries to keep in touch with her former castmates via texts and DMs.

“I probably see Lisa the most,” said Taylor.

She also mentioned that she texts a lot with Kyle.

Would you want to see Taylor Armstrong back on RHOBH?