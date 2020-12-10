The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 premiered Sunday but the women’s signature taglines just dropped Wednesday.

Each season, the women come up with new taglines that reflect where they currently are in life and the drama they get into that season.

For Season 13, the women served up juicy taglines, and we have them all right here.

Kandi Burruss

“A little Kandi always helps sweeten the tea.”

Kandi’s tagline is not only playful and punny but hints at the role she may play this season. Sweetening the tea might mean she plays the role of the peace keeper.

She may play this role in both her friend group and for her family. During the RHOA Season 13 premiere, Kandi and her daughter Riley discussed the possibility of incorporating her absent father into her life.

While both parties are uneasy, Kandi may step up to the plate and ease the process for both.

Cynthia Bailey

“I’ve been through the peaks and the valleys and now I’m head over hills.”

As viewers know, Cynthia has tied the knot with Mike Hill. At the beginning of the season, she and Mark were engaged.

She revealed in the premiere that she was head over heels, or “hills,” with Mark and that they’ve been doing well despite quarantine.

Porsha Williams

“I may be social distancing, but I’m here for social justice.”

Porsha dove deep into the activism world ever since George Floyd’s death and the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The RHOA premiere showed Porsha getting arrested while attending a peaceful protest for Breonna Taylor.

She revealed during a confessional interview that, after her arrest, she had only felt more motivated to fight for social justice.

Kenya Moore

“If you don’t like my shade, then step out of my shadow.”

Kenya’s tagline hints that plenty of drama will come her way during this season of RHOA.

She has feuded with Porsha in the past and even called Porsha out for her recent activism role.

Additionally, the RHOA premiere showed that her separation from Marc Daly has only become more tumultuous.

Drew Sidora

“I was in The Game, but now I’m calling all the plays.”

Drew has a strong background in acting and her tagline refers to one movie she was in titled The Game.

She also starred in That’s So Raven, Girlfriends, Step Up and White Chicks.

Additionally, her tagline hints that she isn’t going to be a shrinking violet on her first season and may even try to take charge of the RHOA friend group.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.