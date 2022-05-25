RHOA: Riley Burruss updates viewers on her relationship with her father, Russell ‘Block’ Spencer

Riley Burruss opens up about where she stands with her father, Block Spencer. Pic credit: Bravo

Riley Burruss, the daughter of superstar Housewife Kandi Burruss, has grown up in front of our eyes during thirteen seasons of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and viewers have seen her change from a little girl into a beautiful young woman.

Riley’s experience being raised by a single mother and being estranged from her biological father, Russell “Block” Spencer, has also been documented throughout the years. Riley’s story touched the hearts of many viewers who could relate to her feelings.

Block recently spoke publicly about Riley and Kandi, and both ladies clapped back at him. Riley recently gave an update on where things stand now with Block and if their relationship has improved at all.

Usually-quiet Riley Burruss dished on her personal life

Kandi was a guest in Andy’s clubhouse on Watch What Happens Live Sunday, with rapper Lil Jon by her side, and her oldest daughter Riley was the bartender. Viewers couldn’t believe Riley was old enough to be the clubhouse bartender!

Andy asked Riley, “Has your relationship with your dad improved at all?” Long-time Atlanta fans remember the many episodes where Kandi spoke about Riley and her absentee father, how it affected Riley, and also how Kandi dealt with being a single mom.

Riley candidly answered, “I don’t remember the last time I spoke to him. So that answers that question.” Andy responded, “Oh, I’m sorry,” with a sad tone.

Riley is fortunate to have her amazing mom, step-dad, siblings, and of course, Mama Joyce!

Sign up for our newsletter!

Block Spencer claimed Riley was ‘jealous’ of his other children

Last month, Block did an interview where he alleged that Riley was jealous of his other children because she was the only child that didn’t live with him and because Kandi made him pay child support. “Every last one of my kids lives with me from when they’re born until they graduate except Kandi’s [daughter],” he explained.

He continued, “I’ve got an accomplished name, [and I gave my kids who lived with me] a lot of stuff. And I think it’s a lot of jealousy because Riley wasn’t in that situation because her mom put me on child support.” He said that Kandi had more money than him, so why would she need support.

He also claimed that while Kandi never kept Riley away from him, she also didn’t encourage Riley to see Block either, and it made him angry that the public was perceiving him as a deadbeat dad. Kandi has openly said that it was Riley that wanted the back child support money, not Kandi. Riley said that was her money, and it was owed to her.

Both Kandi and Riley posted on their Instagram, asking Block to stop talking about them. It sounds like the ladies didn’t want the drama and just wanted to move on in peace. In the words of Kandi, don’t start none, won’t be none!

Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.