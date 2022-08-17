RHOA: Ralph Pittman surprises wife Drew Sidora with Mexico getaway for their wedding anniversary

Drew Sidora receives an amazing surprise from her husband, Ralph Pittman. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Drew Sidora was in for a big surprise from hubby Ralph.

Drew was recently surprised with a trip to Mexico for her and Ralph’s eighth wedding anniversary.

Ralph posted a cute video of Drew exploring their surprise presidential suite in Mexico.

He captioned the video by saying, “Happy Early Anniversary @drewsidora!! I love making you smile and cheers to 8yrs my love!! [heart eyes emoji].”

Ralph pointed out some of the highlights of the suite, such as the personal hot tub and the fantastic view.

Throughout the video, Drew was in total disbelief about how amazing the suite was.

Drew was so shocked at what a wonderful job Ralph did with putting the trip together, she seemed a bit suspicious and asked him why he did it, to which Ralph reaffirmed it was because it was their anniversary, and he wanted to treat her to something nice.

Ralph Pittman has been a major villain and is trying to redeem himself

Throughout the season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Ralph had been painted as the villain for many reasons.

At the beginning of the season, it was because of his alleged unprofessional involvement with his assistant, who was helping him write his book about being a stepdad.

Later on, in the season, Ralph became the villain because of how secretive he had been regarding the release of his book. Drew thought that he should have been more open and transparent with her over his intentions because the book was about Ralph and Drew’s firstborn son Josiah and their relationship.

Nearing the end of the season, Ralph was not on the best of terms with other women in the cast once they found out that he no longer wanted to adopt Josiah.

Ralph Pittman and Drew Sidora have come a long way in their relationship

Needless to say, Ralph has had his ups and downs throughout the season, and his relationship with Drew has not always been on the best of terms, however, with such a big surprise for their eighth anniversary, Ralph was well on his way to redeeming himself and proving his love for Drew.

Despite starting the season off with trust issues, and communication problems, the two have come a long way in their relationship, and hopefully, they continue to strive for the best with one another.

