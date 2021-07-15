RHOA producers seeking new Housewives for Season 14 — Is Porsha Williams leaving the show?

RHOA producers looking for new Housewives. Pic credit:@Heidi Gutman/Bravo

The Real Housewives of Atlanta producers are reportedly scrambling to find new Housewives for Season 14, and some of your favorite cast members might be out.

Viewers were not impressed with the lineup and storylines that played out last season and the ratings certainly reflected that. Now producers are trying to get the franchise back to its former glory and that includes adding some fresh faces to the mix.

However, RHOA might miss out on a very juicy storyline involving Porsha Williams and the messy drama with her new fiance Simon Guobadia. Word on the street is that the newly engaged reality TV star might be leaving the franchise.

Sign up for our newsletter!

RHOA producers need new Housewives for Season 14

The network is working hard to ensure that the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is an improvement from Season 13 by making some changes to the cast.

According to B Scott, Kandi Burruss and Kenya Moore are both set to return along with Marlo Hampton — who might finally snag a full-time spot after being a friend of the show for years. Furthermore, the rumors that the “bone collector” is making a comeback seem to be true. “Sheree Whitfield is likely coming back as a Housewife but at starter housewife salary. If Sheree does return full-time, it’ll probably come at the expense of Cynthia Bailey.”

As for the former supermodel, She “is more than likely not returning as a Housewife. Her story is complete and she’s holding on to a hefty salary.” But that may also mean Cynthia could be demoted as a friend of the show and not axed completely, who knows.

According to sources, “For season 14, production wants a total of 7 housewives. Kandi, Kenya, Porsha, Sheree, and Marlo would make five — if they all sign on. Production is aggressively interviewing new prospects in hopes of filling all seven slots.”

Porsha Williams, Latoya Ali and Drew Sidora are out?

The network certainly wants Porsha Williams to return as full-time Housewife but, “She’s seriously considering not returning for season 14.” Porsha is currently filming her own 8-episode spinoff with her family and new-fiance Simon. While fans would tune in to see her messy storyline play out, the 40-year-old “doesn’t want to deal with the negativity surrounding her soon-to-be husband.”

The media outlet also reported that The Real Housewives of Atlanta newcomers Drew Sidora and LaToya Ali are both out! Drew joined as a full-time Housewife last season and LaToya signed on as a friend and the two newbies went at each other’s throats all season long. But apparently, it wasn’t enough to snag them a second season.

“Drew Sidora is not likely to return to RHOA as a housewife but she has been taping with Porsha for Porsha’s spinoff.” Supposedly, producers were hopeful that the actress would deliver but she didn’t quite live up to their expectations.

Additionally, “LaToya Ali is not coming back. With Sheree Whitfield and Kenya Moore, production doesn’t need any more bone collectors.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus on Bravo.