RHOA: NeNe Leakes reveals husband Gregg is hospitalized and recovering from surgery after cancer returns


The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum NeNe Leakes is going through a devastating time right now and she wants fans to pray for her family. Sadly NeNe shared that her husband Gregg is battling cancer once again and is currently hospitalized after undergoing surgery.

Back in 2018, Gregg was diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer. After a hard battle, NeNe announced in 2019 that her husband was cancer-free. The couple now has another fight ahead of them because now Gregg’s cancer has returned.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta OG had a recent chat with the Jasmine Brand and shared the sad news.

The 53-year old had planned to wait until her husband returned home to share the news about Gregg’s cancer, but it seems she was caught off guard when asked about him in the interview.

“[I would] love everybody to pray for Gregg, that would be beautiful, pray for this strength,” remarked the RHOA alum. “I was going to say something when he returned home so I didn’t know that I was gonna say something today. But he’s had this surgery before and he was I think in the hospital for about 15 days so I expect him to be in the hospital at least another week and then home so yeah pray for Gregg and pray for me too. “

NeNe Leakes shares message from Gregg Leakes

As The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum already noted in her interview, the plan was to announce Gregg’s latest cancer struggle after he returned home. Gregg was caught off guard when his phone started blowing up with messages after she made the announcement.

“Hey guys….I was really caught off guard in that interview when asked about Gregg!” wrote NeNe. “He’s a private person so I hadn’t said anything publicly (his wishes) (Only our circle really know details) and really sometimes it’s best that way because people just read into it whatever they want too and family, whew Chileeeeee i just can’t.”

The RHOA alum added, “Gregg told me this morning he had 80 text messages and wanted to know what was wrong wit his phone. Thank you for your many prayers🙏🏾 text messages and calls. PS: Gregg says to me, keep smiling.”

