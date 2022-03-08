RHOA: Kandi Burruss speaks on the fallout between former BFFs Kenya Moore and Cynthia Bailey

Kandi Burruss talks about Kenya Moore and Cynthia Bailey’s friendship status. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kandi Burruss has always been a calm presence on the show and rarely has beef with her castmates. So naturally, when her friends are on the outs, she is between them.

It was reported that Kenya Moore and Cynthia Bailey suffered a fracture in their once close friendship when they starred together on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, which was filmed in Turks and Caicos in summer 2021.

Kandi talked about her friends while in the clubhouse on Watch What Happens Live Sunday night.

RHOA’s Kandi Burruss found herself in the middle of her feuding friends

Kandi was a guest at Andy Cohen’s clubhouse to promote her new show, Kandi & The Gang, which is a spinoff focusing on Kandi’s restaurant, Old Lady Gang.

Andy asked her, “What did you make of the tension between Cynthia and Kenya on Girls Trip?”.

Kandi responded, “Ooh, I was having to hear that outside of their show. They’re still not on the best of terms.”

“It’s kind of weird when both friends talk to you about something, and both say ‘don’t say anything’ or ‘don’t tell her'”, Kandi elaborated.

Then Kandi’s business partner and friend Don Juan spoke up from the audience and said, “like you just did, just like I said!’.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kandi clapped back, “I didn’t tell what they said! I just know they both have totally different views on the situation. And I hope that you know, one day we can get them together.”

She also added, “Actually, I saw Eva the other day, and she was saying to me, ‘we need to have a girls’ day’ at her house so she can cook, and we all come so we can just hang out and we can get the love back.”

Andy joked, “Let me know, cause I will send the cameras.”

What happened between Kenya and Cynthia?

“We are not like we were before the Girls Trip,” Cynthia said. “I will always have love in my heart for Kenya – you know relationships, friendships go up and down and it’s really tough. I love Kenya. I will always have love for her but we are not where we used to be,” she added.

Cynthia admitted that after they returned from filming The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, she and Kenya had a “very lengthy conversation,” on the phone. She said their talk was “really good,” but that didn’t solve all their issues.

“It was a conversation that could be more conversations,” said Cynthia, who said that despite everything, “I’m good and I love her.”

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip is currently airing on Peacock.