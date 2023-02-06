RHOA fans roast Kandi Burruss for her Grammys look

Producer, singer-songwriter, and The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kandi Burruss went all out for the Grammys.

The Bravo star walked the red carpet Sunday night at the 65th annual Grammy Awards in a shimmering blue gown by designer Raisa Vanessa.

The dazzling dress featured long sleeves, a high neckline, and a back-baring cutout. It also featured a strand of shiny green material wrapped around Kandi’s torso.

The Xscape alum wore her dark hair in long, flowing curls for the occasion.

It was a special night for Kandi in more ways than one, as she was also enlisted to anchor E!’s red carpet coverage. “Today is a good day!” she wrote on Instagram.

But fans weren’t sold on the Bravo star’s dress, taking to social media to slam Kandi’s red-carpet look.

Bravo fans roast Kandi’s red carpet look: ‘CVS Christmas clearance’

It didn’t take long for Bravo fans and critics alike to take to a Reddit forum to ruthlessly roast Kandi’s dress.

One compared the shiny green strands on Kandi’s gown to “seaweed,” wondering, “Did she swim there?”

Others likened the embellishment to tinsel, or, as one put it, “someone’s fake Christmas lashes.”

“What in the KANDI KOATED CHRISTMAS is this?” joked another.

“What in the Gizelle Bryant CVS Christmas clearance,” joked another, taking aim at the often wildly-dressed Real Housewives of Potomac star.

Another agreed that Kandi’s look was “giving CVS in a Floridian beach town.”

But others pushed back: “Not even Gizelle would wear this.”

Kandi Burruss is no Grammys newbie

Despite this year’s questionable red-carpet look, Kandi is a Grammys veteran.

Xscape, the girl group she co-founded in 1991, has had six consecutive Top 10 hits and three platinum albums in the course of their career.

In 2000, Kandi took home a Grammy of her own

That year, the Bravo alum was nominated twice in the same category – Best R&B song – for co-writing two of the year’s biggest hits: No Scrubs by TLC, and Bills, Bills, Bills by Destiny’s Child. (No Scrubs ultimately won.)

The irony wasn’t lost on Bravo fans, who were quick to point out that the industry’s biggest night should have been a home run for Kandi.

The event is “her field,” wrote one person, “so I’m disappointed on her behalf.”

“Damn,” another added, “this beautiful lady has a net worth of 8 digits and still can’t outsource her styling for the biggest day in [the] music industry.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus.