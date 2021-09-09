RHOA: Falynn Guobadia goes off on ex-husband Simon in angry rant says ‘leave me alone’

Falynn Guobadia wants ex-husband Simon to leave her alone. Pic credit:@FalynnPina/YouTube

Falynn Guobadia is lashing out at her ex-husband Simon Guobadia who appears to be provoking her despite being engaged to The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams.

Falynn, who is pregnant and about to have a baby with her new boyfriend Jaylan Banks, shared a series of tweets on social media in frustration hours ago. The soon-to-be mom of four accused her ex of trying to have Jaylan banned from certain places in Atlanta, and she made several other accusations against him.

Falynn lashes out at Simon Guobadia

Falynn, who was featured on the last season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, is having a hard time with her ex-husband Simon, who seems to be making her life miserable.

Since their breakup, Falynn has moved on. Simon is now engaged to Porsha Williams, however, it seems he’s still trying to disrupt Falynn’s life.

She lashed out on Instagram in a series of messages aimed at Simon and the trolls who continue to harass her.

“I will NOT continue to be bullied for s**t I did not do! Idk how many f**king times I have to say this shit! I DID NOT CHEAT ON MY EX,” wrote Falynn. “We had a silent and mutual understanding that him and I, BOTH were done with the marriage and we went our separate ways before we even went public in regards to our divorce.”

She continued, “and if I had, why do you continue to stalk and post about anything I’m doing?”

Falynn also called her ex a narcissist and added, “What I can’t seem to wrap my mind around is the fact that YOU FILED FOR A DIVORCE. You filed TWICE bc, the first time, I said NO BC I WANTED TO FIGHT FOR OUR MARRIAGE. You filed the second time after I told you I wasn’t going to take your narcissistic antics anymore.”

Falynn Guobadia wants Simon to leave her alone

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member got a lot off her chest during the angry rant, and she even accused Simon of trying to get her boyfriend Jaylan banned from certain establishments in Atlanta.

“The staff are laughing at you and telling us. It’s not working in your favor. So stop,” wrote Falynn.

Before ending it, she also noted, “It’s one thing to speak on your past in a way of maturity, growth, healing, etc… but no you’re out here sending packages to our f **king house and posting subliminal captions quoting everything Jaylan and I say on our social media towards one another as if somebody did something to you.”

Falynn added, “Please move on with your pursuit of happiness and leave me alone!”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus on Bravo.