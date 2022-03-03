RHOA: Cynthia Bailey dishes on her friendship with Kenya Moore, admits they’re ‘not where they used to be’

Cynthia Bailey talks rocky relationship with Kenya Moore. Pic credit: Alberto Rodriguez/Peacock

The friendship between Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Kenya Moore and Cynthia Bailey has taken a turn for the worse as the model just admitted they’re not where they use to be.

We won’t get to see the current dynamic between Cynthia and Kenya in the upcoming season of RHOA since Cynthia is no longer on the show. However, the former besties were both on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip together and fans noticed the cracks in their relationship.

There was obvious tension between the two women while filming the spinoff show in Turks and Caicos. Cynthia just gave an update on her friendship with Kenya and it seems they still have more work to do to get the friendship back on track.

Cynthia Bailey admits friendship with Kenya Moore is not where it used to be

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum has been making the reality TV rounds since she decided to leave the show. Cynthia is fresh off her stint on Celebrity Big Brother where she placed in the top three.

She recently paid a visit to Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to dish about the CBS show, but during her chat talks turned to her relationship with Kenya Moore.

After witnessing some awkward moments between them on RHUGT, Cynthia was questioned about the current state of her friendship with Kenya and she confessed that things are still rocky.

“We are not like we were before the Girls Trip,” noted Cynthia. “I will always have love in my heart for Kenya – you know relationships, friendships go up and down and it’s really tough.”

She continued, “I’ve learned to maintain healthy relationships when you work together on a platform like this sometimes.”

“I love Kenya. I will always have love for her but we are not where we used to be,” she added.

Cynthia Bailey says there needs to be more conversations between her and Kenya Moore

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum continued to dish about her friendship with Kenya following tensions between them while filming the spinoff show.

Cynthia confessed that after they returned from filming Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip she and Kenya had a “very lengthy conversation,” on the phone.

The former Bravo Housewives admitted that the conversation was “really good,” but that didn’t solve all their issues.

“It was a conversation that could be more conversations,” said Cynthia who then noted that despite everything she has continued to support Kenya.

While they still have some things to work through, Cynthia added, “I’m good and I love her.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus on Bravo.