Remy Ma was in talks to join RHONY

Remy Ma at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards held at the Prudential Center. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Remy Ma was close to going from Love & Hip Hop: New York to being a Housewife for the Real Housewives of New York City.

The rapper was reportedly in talks to join the series before talks died down due to a technicality.

The 42-year-old has got the “wife” part covered. Remy married her then-fiance Papoose while in prison in May 2008 for shooting a friend.

RHONY cast member Eboni K. Williams reportedly recommended that The Bronx rapper would make a great addition to the series.

However, TMZ reports that despite Remy having a great conversation with Bravo producers, they are very particular about location.

The Lean Back rapper permanently relocated to New Jersey and does not have any residence in NYC as producers are said to have thought.

The Real Housewives of New York City goes through a cast shake-up for Season 14

While it appears that Remy Ma is no longer in their plans, earlier this year in March 2022, it was reported that Bravo is looking to reboot the long-running series with the upcoming Season 14 of RHONY.

Producers are reportedly looking for a more diverse cast to reflect the demographic of the bustling city.

Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Leah McSweeney, and newcomer Eboni K. Williams are expected to return.

Andy Cohen confirmed the plans to Variety, telling the publication:

“You know that we’re at a crossroads for RHONY. We’ve spent a lot of time figuring out where to go. And the plan that we’ve come up with, I think, is a real gift to the fans.”

Cohen said continuing: “There are thousands of stories to tell here. This is the most multicultural, diverse, and energetic and exciting city in America”

Papoose celebrates 14-year wedding anniversary with Remy Ma

Earlier this year, rapper Papoose commemorated his marriage to Remy Ma with some adorable photos and a statement celebrating 14 years since they tied the knot.

“Today we celebrate 14 years of marriage. Through all the up’s & downs, we stuck together. Most people don’t pass the test of time. So when that happens, it speaks volumes,” he wrote continuing:

“@remyma You are an amazing partner. Looking forward to our future! You can’t tell a woman you love her. Are you stupid? Words don’t express ya love you gotta prove it.”

The couple shares a daughter, born in 2018. Remy Ma has a son from a previous relationship and is also a stepmother to Papoose’s three daughters Dejanae, Shemele, and Destiny.