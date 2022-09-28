RHONY alum Luann de Lesseps shows off her flexibility in black mini dress

Luann de Lesseps shows off how flexible she still is while doing some stretches. Pic credit: @countessluann/Instagram

Luann de Lesseps, better known as Countess Luann, wasn’t just a Countess; she was the Queen of Manhattan when she starred in The Real Housewives of New York City for 12 seasons.

Even though she is still in talks to join the cast of the Housewives spin-off, RHONY: Legacy, Luann is staying busy by traveling and keeping up with her social media.

Luann appears to be on an extended vacation in Los Angeles and has been posting the fun she is having on the West Coast.

She is shown in a video she posted to Instagram getting some squats in literally on the streets of Los Angeles, surrounded by roadwork. The famous Katy Perry song, California Gurls, played in the background.

Luann was sporting a short black dress with spaghetti straps, which showcased her toned body and natural curves. She topped off her street look with black sunglasses and a casual low-rise sneaker.

She dared to do a cartwheel in her dress and nailed the landing perfectly, but the video did not reveal too much about her acrobatics.

Luann de Lesseps has not yet been invited to the Legacy series

Hot off of her role on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, filmed in Turks & Caicos and airing on Peacock, viewers assumed Luann was a shoo-in for the RHONY: Legacy series. The new spin-off is set around former cast members of the New York franchise, especially ones who were beloved favorites.

Luann admitted during an April interview that she found out about the new spin-off at the same time as the public did. At that time, she said that she had not yet been asked to be on the show but was absolutely on board to join the cast if asked.

After the shakeup during the last season of RHONY, Bravo decided to split the city with a new and improved standard Housewives, with a brand-new cast focusing on aspirational women and featuring more diverse women that would better reflect the variety that Manhattan has to offer.

Do Luann and Sonja Morgan have a show coming up?

Luann and Sonja Morgan, who Luann affectionately calls Sonjarita, have filmed a buddy comedy show together over the summer. The unnamed show, modeled after The Simple Life with Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie, shows the best friends getting into situations in a country setting.

In July, the pair were seen in rural Illinois, and it was reported by local news that they were there to film an episode of their show and would be interacting with the local community. The premise is for Luann and Sonja to show the differences between country life and city living in Manhattan.

It sounds like the perfect show for reality TV lovers and Housewives fans!

The Real Housewives of New York is currently on hiatus.