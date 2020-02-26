Reality Steve gives his best guess at The Bachelor finale and it’s a crazy outcome

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Reality Steve has been great at spoiling previous seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, but this season has been tough.

As he points out, there have been so many moving parts.

Plus, Peter claims that his season remains unspoiled, which could mean that Peter has yet to make his decision.

Now, Reality Steve is giving his best guess at what happens on the finale as he has some pieces of the puzzle.

And the outcome may surprise some viewers.

Reality Steve thinks Peter wants Madison

During this week’s episode of The Bachelor, Madison decides to walk out of their dinner date after she learns that he has been intimate with the other women.

Reality Steve reveals he believes Peter is trying to be with Madison. Perhaps, he realized how much he loved her after she left.

But Steve confirms that all of this happens after the show wrapped in Australia. He also says that they are either working on a relationship or they are currently together.

Steve confirms that Peter could throw a surprise twist into the mix — that he’s single. It wouldn’t come as a surprise to Steve.

Steve reveals he can also confirm that Peter is trying to make it work with Madison and he’s doing everything to convince her that he wants to be with her.

That could explain why she was recently caught filming something in Auburn, Alabama.

But did it work? We’ll have to wait to see how it all plays out on After The Final Rose.

Picking up from this week’s episode, Steve reveals that Madison leaves and he sends Victoria home, leaving Hannah Ann as the only woman left.

“Well, we know Madison leaves. Meaning Hannah Ann is the only one left on final rose ceremony. Seemingly if he wanted her, he would’ve chosen her, had less work to do that day by dumping Madison, and they would’ve left Australia as a couple. I don’t think he chose her, but again, I can’t say for sure if he did or didn’t. Just know that if he did, they are no longer together today,” Steve writes.

Reality Steve says he doesn’t think Peter and Hannah Ann are an item

Even though many viewers thought that Peter and Hannah Ann would be together, Steve says that’s not a possibility.

However, Steve confirms that he doesn’t know how that played out. Peter could have dumped her at the finale or chosen her, only to call it off later on.

Much of the final outcome will play out on After The Final Rose because so many questions remain unanswered. Steve guesses that after Madison leaves Australia, Peter has to sort out his relationships with Victoria F and Hannah Ann.

Only then is when Peter goes after Madison, which could match with Peter’s mom saying, “bring her home to us.”

Everything will be revealed in less than two weeks.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.