The Bachelor spoilers: Who is Peter Weber’s mom Barbara talking about when she says ‘don’t let her go?’

ABC is doing something different this season of The Bachelor. In the first couple of minutes of tonight’s premiere episode, viewers will see a collection of scenes that are part of a fast-forward to the finale. According to Reality Steve, this includes a scene with Peter’s mother Barbara, who is crying.

In the clip, her voice is shaking and she’s begging him. She tells her son, “don’t let her go, don’t let her go.” She also tells Peter to “bring her home to us.”

Reality Steve explains that the last part could be a voice-over and that he isn’t entirely sure what this means in the larger context of things.

It is unclear in this last part exactly when Barbara is saying this to Peter, but, he doesn’t have his suit on so we can eliminate this happening after whatever goes down on final rose ceremony day. We know family only appears during the time when they meet the final 2 women. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) January 4, 2020

Steve points out that in the clip he has seen of the premiere, Peter isn’t wearing a suit, so it doesn’t appear to be from the finale episode. He also explains that Peter’s family only appears during the final episodes when Peter introduces them to his final two women.

However, based on this information, it sounds like Barbara may appear more than once, as they are also in his first one-on-one date with Madison. Steve guesses that she isn’t saying this to Peter after his first date with Madison, as it is too early to be so emotionally invested in someone.

Is Barbara talking about one of Peter’s women specifically? Someone else? Or is that just a clip of a longer conversation of her just talking in general about going after what you want and stopping at nothing to do it? We don’t know. But I’m sure I’ll get asked 1000 x about it. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) January 4, 2020

Of course, editing can be misleading, so Steve points out that he simply doesn’t know if she’s talking about one of Peter’s women.

Reality Steve has revealed that this season isn’t easy to spoil. Unlike previous seasons, this is the first time that he has been unable to provide an outcome for the season. Right now, it appears that no one knows the final outcome of the show. However, there are two more months before the final episode, so he’s hoping to have some answers by then.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.