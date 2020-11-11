Reality Steve defends Clare Crawley after Bachelorette star receives hateful messages

The Bachelorette star Clare Crawley has found her happy ending on the show.

During last week’s episode, Clare revealed that she wanted to be with Dale Moss and she decided to send the guys home.

Chris Harrison told Dale that Clare had sent the guys home and the next move would be an engagement. This was just 12 days into filming.

However, Dale took the leap and proposed to her. During tonight’s episode, fans got to hear some of the answers they had been searching for.

Even though they are happy, she’s definitely still facing some hate, and an unlikely person is speaking out in her defense.

Clare Crawley has Dale Moss to stay strong

Reality Steve, a blogger who is known for spoiling Bachelorette seasons, is breaking his silence about the tweets he’s seeing and reading online.

Some of them may be tweets he has been tagged in. While Reality Steve is open and honest about people he doesn’t care for, he is sharing that the tweets about Clare are downright hate.

“OMG Clare how could wear that dress! Ugh. Horrible! That ring sucks! We know you’re lying! These two are nauseating! Fake relationship! Not real! I don’t buy it! Old bag, no wonder she was single for so long! So tired of hearing about her mom! THAT’S hate,” he revealed on Twitter.

This isn’t the first time that Clare has been slammed by Bachelorette fans for following her heart and shutting down filming.

Clare Crawley has admitted she struggled with the criticism

Even though Clare hasn’t been able to address The Bachelorette process or viewers, sources have spoken out on her behalf.

Through sources, Clare has revealed she has struggled with the criticism. She simply went with what she felt was right for her, but fans don’t like how she disrespected the guys who put everything on hold to film the show.

In addition, fans didn’t like how she would ask the other guys about Dale, making them wonder what was going on between them.

Because of their strong connection, fans also believe that Dale and Clare may have lied to them about their relationship.

Fans don’t believe that they didn’t talk prior to the show because of their quick engagement, but they stand firm on their statement – they did not speak prior to the show.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.