Reality show to give behind the scenes look at Dancing with the Stars Season 30

When fans watch Dancing with the Stars, there is plenty of footage that shows the celebs practicing.

However, these scenes are shot for the show, and they are always edited to bring either drama to the story or to give fans a look at the celebs they don’t normally get to help influence the voting in a certain direction.

There is now a chance for fans to see a lot more behind-the-scenes footage from Dancing with the Stars and not footage edited by DWTS itself.

Miz and Mrs Season 3 is about to start, and this USA Network show will take fans behind the scenes of The Miz’s tenure on Dancing with the Stars.

Miz and Mrs offering a look at Miz on DWTS

On Season 30 of Dancing with the Stars, Mike Mizanin, the WWE superstar known as The Miz, competed on the show. There were also clips of his wife, another WWE superstar named Maryse, throughout the season.

Miz was a big hit, proving to be a quality dancer and working hard to improve week after week. He finally went home as the seventh eliminated competitor after working with Whitney Carson during the season.

While fans got to see a new side of The Miz, who wrestles as an arrogant and obnoxious bad guy in WWE, they will get to see even more on Miz and Mrs.

The reality show usually shows more of Miz and Maryse’s homelife than their time in WWE, although there are moments backstage at WWE mixed into the show as well. This season will now include a look at the Dancing with the Stars experience.

The new promos for the show airing on USA Network had lots of footage of Miz on DWTS, which appears to be a storyline that will play out a lot this season.

“We always see on Dancing with the Stars the finished product. We don’t really see the development,” Miz said to WSVN News Miami. “It was like a 24/7 job. I would non-stop all day, every day, think about these dances that I would have to do.”

What else will Miz and Mrs show in Season 3?

On top of Miz learning how to dance and putting in a lot of work to impress judges and fans on Dancing with the Stars, the new season will also show Maryse getting ready to wrestle again.

After Miz’s stint on Dancing with the Stars ended, he returned to WWE and brought Maryse with him where they then antagonized everyone and eventually saw Maryse get back into the ring to wrestle again for the first time in several years.

“I wasn’t mentally prepared for it, because I thought WrestleMania 33 was going to be my last match,” she told WSVN News.

Add in moments as parents, with a four-year-old and two-year-old, and both of their mothers living with them, and this should be a can’t-miss season for fans of Dancing with the Stars, WWE, and reality television in general.

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The dancing reality competition series will return in late 2022 to its new home on Disney+ streaming.