Real Housewives stars congratulate Kenya Moore on DWTS opportunity

Kenya Moore on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Kenya Moore was named as one of the 15 competitors this season on Dancing with the Stars.

Dancing with the Stars Season 30 announced their new celebrity dancers on Wednesday morning on Good Morning America and the Real Housewives of Atlanta star was one of the names revealed.

Kenya Moore celebrates Dancing with the Stars with her fans on Instagram

The rumors hit days before that Kenya Moore was joining the show, and when the official announcement came, the reality star took to her Instagram account to celebrate the good news with her fans.

“Yaaaayyyyyy! So excited to join the cast of @dancingabc This has been a dream of mine for over 20 years! This is for you @thebrooklyndaly and my late grandmother Doris who introduced me to dancing through a community center in Detroit!

“Dreams do come true,” she finished.

The post has over 32,000 likes and a plethora of comments.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Those comments included some praise and congratulations from her Real Housewives castmates.

Real Housewives stars congratulate Kenya Moore for DWTS

Kenya Moore joined Real Housewives of Atlanta in the fifth season and served as a main cast member in seasons 5 through 10 and then from season 12 on. In Season 11, she was listed only as a friend of the show.

Moore also recently joined the Peacock series The Real Housewives All-Stars, where she joined fellow Housewive veterans Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Cynthia Bailey, Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, and Kyle Richards.

When she posted the good news, plenty of her fellow Housewives chimed in with their congratulatory messages.

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Eva Marcille was one of the first to chime in, saying “Congratulations Queen!!! Go Twirl.”

Pic credit: @thekenyamoore/Instagram

Former RHOA star Phaedra Parks and current Housewife Cynthia Bailey were not far behind. Parks said “congratulations” and Bailey left a dancing emoji.

Pic credit: @thekenyamoore/Instagram

There were even congratulations from outside the Real Housewives of Atlanta franchise.

Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant and Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice also chimed in.

Bryant left a series of high-five emojis and Giudice, who will appear on The Real Housewives All-Stars with Moore, posted “Congrats you will do amazing.”

Pic credit: @thekenyamoore/Instagram

Finally, Luann de Lesseps, another The Real Housewives All-Stars cast member, wrote, “Congratulations gorgeous! Happy for you!”

Pic credit: @thekenyamoore/Instagram

Kenya Moore is the sixth member of the Real Housewives franchise to appear on Dancing with the Stars.

Lisa Vanderpump was on Season 16 and made it to Week 4, NeNe Leakes was on Season 18 and made it to Week 7, Lisa Rinna was on Season 2 and made it to Week 7 (4th place), Kim Zolciak was on Season 21 and withdrew for medical reasons, and Erika Jayne was on Season 24 and finished in Week 5.

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 premieres on ABC on Monday, September 20, at 8 p.m. ET.