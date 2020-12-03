Real Housewives of Atlanta has resumed filming after a crew member tested positive for COVID-19 and production halted. However, the RHOA cast and crew have been adhering to stricter CODIV-19protocols to keep the cast and crew safe since returning to set.

A source told Page Six that filming resumed “soon after Thanksgiving.”

The cast and crew are being extra cautious “spending more time together outdoors, avoiding crowds and having daily health checks and getting tested regularly.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Additionally, production has provided “enhanced hand hygiene” and “enhanced sanitization protocols for the equipment.”

RHOA halted production on November 11 after a crew member tested positive for COVID-19 during a routine health check.

The cast and crew were required to quarantine for 14 days as the CDC recommends.

Despite the delay, RHOA Season 13 is still set to premiere on Sunday, December 6.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills also experienced a similar shutdown in November after Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley and Kathy Hilton tested positive for COVID-19.

Cynthia Bailey applauds Bravo’s COVID-19 protocols

Cynthia Bailey spoke to Digital Spy while the RHOA cast and crew was in the middle of quarantine. At the time, she admitted that she had to “give Bravo props” for how they were handling COVID-19 protocols.

“We have been shooting this show for almost six months now with very few incidents,” she explained. “They have done an amazing job of keeping us healthy and safe. We get regular testing. I just had a test yesterday. I’ve been getting tested once a week for six months.”

Cynthia will appear on RHOA Season 13 along with returning cast members Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore and Porsha Williams along with newcomer Drew Sidora.

Kandi Burruss spotted on night out after filming resumes

Kandi was recently spotted on a night out with Todd Tucker since filming has resumed.

They attended a crowded, indoor birthday party for Lil Wayne’s daughter, Reginae Carter. None of the attendees wore masks.

She has also posted multiple sets of pictures of her and her husband dressed as Lil’ Kim and Diddy.

In one Instagram pic, she posed maskless with two other friends.

“One more time for the birthday girl @colormenae!” she wrote in the caption. “I hope this next year of life brings you happiness, great accomplishments, love, & everything else you want!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kandi Burruss (@kandi)

According to Page Six, she later brushed off fans’ concerns by claiming that she has been getting tested “multiple times” per week.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 premieres on Sunday, December 6 at 8/7c on Bravo.