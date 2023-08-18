Razvan defends Amanda after being asked what he sees in her

Amanda Wilhelm has been getting roasted left and right by 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers, but her boyfriend Razvan Ciocoi just came to her defense.

I’m using the word “boyfriend” very loosely because I have a feeling these two are no longer together, but they can’t reveal that information until the season ends.

In the meantime, Amanda is getting hammered for her treatment of Razvan as we continue to watch the episodes play out.

However, despite where they stand today, the Romanian model has nothing but nice things to say about the mom of two.

During a recent Q&A, he was asked a shady question about what he see’s in Amanda, and Razvan was a total gentleman in his response.

Viewers also tried to get him to spill the tea on the current nature of their relationship, but he didn’t take the bait.

90 Day Fiance viewer asks Razvan what he sees in Amanda

Razvan has been feeling the love from viewers as his budding romance with Amanda continues to play out.

Sadly it’s not looking good for the 26-year-old, who is totally in love and ready to risk it all for Amanda, while she has voiced many reservations about their relationship.

Amanda has been getting slammed online as viewers predicted that she would break Razvan’s heart, and they were right.

However, in a recent Instagram Q&A, he was bluntly asked, “What did you see in Amanda?”

“Even if she hurt me, she have a good soul, and she can be an amazing partner, but something inside of her is, I don’t know” he responded.

However, Razvan had a little warning for the naysays as she added, “I you can’t say something good don’t say nothing.”

Razvan opens up about his most embarrassing moment on the show

The 90 Day Fiance star was also asked to share a moment from the show that he was nervous for us to see, and he said the last episode was a hard one.

“I was so embarrassed with myself crying but I think sometimes we can show vulnerability,” he confessed and later noted that he’s changed a lot since then.

One sneaky viewer also tried to get an answer about Amanda and Razvan’s relationship, but he didn’t give anything away.

“After the show, I will make a video and tell how things are,” he promised.

Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.