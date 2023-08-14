90 Day Fiance viewers roast Amanda for having sex with Razvan to ‘prove a point’

Amanda Wilhelm and Razvan Ciocoi finally did the deed on Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, but viewers think Amanda’s intentions were in the wrong place.

Earlier this season, Amanda was hesitant to get intimate with Razvan, despite traveling all the way from the U.S. to Romania.

Amanda cited having her period and not wanting to rush into things as her reasons for not having sex with Razvan early on, but after they consummated their relationship, 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans are questioning her motives.

During their first scene in the August 13 episode, St. Elmo’s Fire, Razvan admitted that he was exhausted after he and Amanda stayed up all night having sex.

Amanda confessed that it “just felt like it was the right time” to take her relationship with Razvan to the next level, and she admitted to Razvan that waiting “made it more special.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Interestingly, Amanda also mentioned Razvan’s friend, Deanna, calling her relationship with him “toxic” and noted that she wanted to be a better partner to him. This left her critics to wonder about her reasons for finally agreeing to have sex with Razvan.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers headed to Twitter following the episode, where they called out Amanda, accusing the young widow of only having sex with Razvan to prove a point.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers are convinced that Amanda Wilhelm only had sex with Razvan Ciocoi to prove she’s not toxic

One such viewer accused Amanda of using Razvan and only having sex with him because “she felt his friend [Deanna]=competition,” adding that she is “deflecting” and “gaslighting” him.

One viewer felt Amanda “used” Razvan. Pic credit: @laird_kim/Twitter

Another one of Amanda’s critics tweeted that she didn’t sleep with Razvan because she loves him but to “prove something to his friend.”

“I hope he comes to America without her and become the star he’s meant to be,” they added. “The only broken person in their relationship is #Amanda.”

Was Amanda trying to “prove something” to Razvan’s friend, Deanna? Pic credit: @AaliyahDomoniq2/Twitter

“Amanda is f**king weird,” tweeted another 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fan, who called out Amanda for being “unsure af” about her relationship with Razvan all season and then deciding to have sex with him all night long.

Another viewer called Amanda “weird” for deciding to sleep with Razvan. Pic credit: @_JenniCee/Twitter

“Wasn’t Amanda on her period and she was anti-period sex?? And she was called out for being a bad partner and all of a sudden she is down to clown,” tweeted another critic. “Like what? Trying to prove herself. Should have just f**ked when you got there.”

One viewer called out Amanda for “trying to prove herself” by having sex with Razvan. Pic credit: @dsplatterfork/Twitter

Is Amanda and Razvan’s international love story already over?

Many 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers expressed that Amanda needs therapy rather than a new boyfriend after losing her husband, Jason, to cancer.

Her actions have led many to believe that she jumped too soon into another relationship after Jason’s death and that she needs to spend some time alone figuring out what she wants instead of leading Razvan on.

Amanda’s jealous nature, constant complaining, and uncertainty about a future with Razvan have rubbed 90 Day Fiance viewers the wrong way.

Sunday’s episode left us wondering whether Amanda and Razvan’s love story is over. A late-night argument over Razvan’s financial plans for when he comes to the U.S. left Amanda doubting a future with the Romanian heartthrob.

Razvan was brought to tears when Amanda told him that he was not the type of man she was looking for.

“I just don’t think that we go well together,” Amanda told TLC’s producers.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.