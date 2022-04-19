Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk share first Easter photos with baby Gates

Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk shared sweet photos for their baby’s first Easter. Pic credit: @ravennicolegates/Instagram

Baby Gates was all dressed up for his first Easter!

The Bachelor and Bachelorette alum Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk took to Instagram to share family photos of them and their son on Sunday.

The couple first started dating on Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise and announced their engagement in the summer of 2019. The two officially tied the knot in April of 2021 and had their firstborn, son Gates Zev Gottschalk, on January 18th of this year.

Raven and Adam posted Easter photos with son Gates

The couple has become known to continuously show off their trendy holiday attire, and this Easter was no different – except for the addition of their 3-month-old.

The two posted a joint swipe-through that showed Raven in a flowy white dress and Adam in a navy suit with a white undershirt. Gates tied all of the colors together in a matching plaid button-up, khaki shorts, and POLO Ralph Lauren white sneakers.

“Happy Easter!! 🐰🐣 🌷 ,” the couple wrote in the caption, while giving credit to their photographer Courtney Matthews.

Others in Bachelor Nation were quick to comment on the family’s adorable Easter photos. Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher chimed in to say, “So adorable!!”

The Bachelorette Season 14 contestant Jason Tartick commented, “What a fam!”

“Sweet fam,” The Bachelor alum Madison Prewett said in the comments.

The birth of Raven and Adam’s son Gates

After both sharing the pregnancy announcement on Instagram with a series of sonogram photos last year, Raven and Adam announced the birth of their son Gates on January 18, 2022.

Raven took to Instagram to explain her experience with childbirth and how it felt to see Gates for the first time.

“In a wild turn of events from pushing to an emergency C Section – Gates Zev Gottschalk was born on Jan 18th at 3:33am. He weighed 8.6 and 21in long. We’re finally heading home today from being at the hospital since Monday,” she wrote in her caption.

“What was life before him??? I can’t recall. So many of you told me ‘seeing your child for the first time, it’s a feeling you can’t explain’. You all were so right! I may tell the story of his birth later. But for now, I’ll hold off and just soak in these precious moments with him now that we are home.”

“I was in such great care with my very caring OB Dr. Holt, amazing nurses, support from mine and Adams families- and you all,” she continued. “But the most comforting part of all was looking into Adam’s green eyes knowing we were in this together. Many things could of went wrong but God heard my prayers. My sweet baby is healthy. I am very blessed! We are officially home as a family!”

Adam also posted to his feed back in January to announce the birth of their son and the origin behind his name, Gates.

“Gates Zev Gottschalk – Gates was a name we picked out randomly one night while on a date and it stuck so well. It is also tribute to Ravens maiden name. Zev is a name of Hebrew origin which means Wolf – also my great grandfathers name. We’re getting ready for 2045 NFL draft already,” he wrote.

With the couple having shared multiple family photos over the past few months, its safe to say Adam and Raven will continue to share the memorable moments (and outfits) with their followers in the future.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th, on ABC.