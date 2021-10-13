Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk share cute pregnancy update at 24 weeks — Here’s when she’s due

Bachelor in Paradise stars Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk reveal the sex of their baby and Raven’s expected due date. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor in Paradise Season 4 stars Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk are preparing to welcome their baby into the world and they have some exciting news.

Raven revealed the sex of her baby as well as how far along she is, which hinted at when her due date will likely be.

Raven uploaded an adorable fall-themed photo of her and Adam to Instagram.

The couple sat together surrounded by pumpkins. One pumpkin is unique, though. The pumpkin in front of Raven has a heart carved in the center.

Inside that heart carving is a smaller blue pumpkin, presumably hinting that her baby will be a boy.

She indicated that was the case in her caption, exclaiming, “OH BOY!!! Can’t wait to meet our little pumpkin.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

She also used the hashtags #itsaboy and #boymom.

When is Bachelor Nation’s Raven Gates’s due date?

Raven’s sweet post also revealed that she is 24 weeks, which means she’s around 5 and a half months along and is nearing the third trimester of her pregnancy.

As Raven has shared before, this means her baby is due in January.

She disclosed when she shared her pregnancy with the world for the first time.

She uploaded an Instagram post of Adam holding her as she held her sonogram pictures.

In the post’s caption, she wrote, “OVER THE MOON EXCITED TO SHARE THE NEWS! Our Honeymoon baby will be here in January!”

On top of sharing that the baby they made during their honeymoon will be due in January, the second slide in their post says that their baby will be due January 26.

Babies don’t typically operate on a schedule so it’s likely her baby will arrive anytime between January 21 and January 30. Regardless, it’s likely she’ll be having a little baby Aquarius.

Raven got pregnant shortly after marrying Adam

Raven and Adam tied the knot on April 16, 2021. They initially were supposed to get married in May 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic forced them to reschedule their wedding three times.

The couple debated eloping, but Raven decided they would wait until December 2020 to see if picking a fourth wedding date was worth it, and they decided it was.

As Raven revealed in her post, she and Adam didn’t hesitate to get pregnant after their wedding.

Presumably, their honeymoon took place just days or weeks after their wedding, and that’s when Raven conceived their baby boy.

Raven spoke on the joy she felt at that moment when she found out she was pregnant.

“It’s so exciting,” she told People. “We found out right after the wedding. I’ve wanted to be a mom for a long time. And I always imagined creating a family with someone I love so much. And expanding my love with Adam into a human, I can’t even imagine!”

Here’s to a safe and healthy pregnancy for Raven!

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus at ABC.