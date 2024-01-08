Raquel Leviss reveals the real reason she didn’t return to Vanderpump Rules for Season 11

If we’re being honest, Vanderpump Rules was hanging by a thread before Scandoval revived the dying franchise and reached a series high in the finale episode.

Now viewers are anticipating Season 11, but the woman at the center of the controversy, Rachel “Raquel” Leviss, will be noticeably absent when the show returns.

Raquel was outed as the mistress in the love triangle between her best friend, Ariana Madix, and Tom Sandoval.

The 29-year-old became public enemy number one due to the shocking betrayal, and her new boyfriend, Tom, quickly became the most hated man in America.

While Tom lapped up the attention, Raquel dodged the spotlight and went into hiding.

She checked into a fancy mental health facility in Arizona, away from the paparazzi and news frenzy surrounding the scandal.

The Bravo cameras quickly picked to film the aftermath of the shocking scandal, and Tom returned to face the music and, of course, for the camera time.

However, Raquel had no interest in returning to the show, and she no longer had any interest in Tom.

Raquel Leviss explains why she refused to film Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules

After keeping a low profile for quite some time, Raquel Leviss returned to the spotlight, and in December of 2023, she announced her new podcast.

During the first episode of Rachel Goes Rogue, she explained her decision not to film for Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules.

“The main reason why I didn’t wanna be a part of Season 11 is because I don’t wanna be with Tom,” said Raquel, who noted that she chose to cut the 40-year-old from her life. “Going back to film the show it would force me to interact with him.”

Raquel also reasoned that since she’s on the outs with everyone in the cast, she knows that they wouldn’t allow her to tell her story,

“I really believe that the girls wouldn’t give me the time of day to let me open up to them,” she said.

Raquel Leviss says interacting with her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval would be ‘too risky’

In her explanation for skipping out on Season 11, Raquel also noted that she would be in the same boat as Tom regarding their fallout with the cast.

She believes he would use that to try and weasel his way back into her life.

The Vanderpump Rules star admitted, “Tom has a way with his words, and he would get back in my ear, and I know I’m not in the place where I’m completely strong enough to resist that.”

“It’s too risky for me to go back, especially at the most vulnerable state I’ve ever been in in my life,” added Raquel.

Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules premieres Tuesday, January 30, at 8/7c on Bravo.