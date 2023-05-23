Raquel Leviss is not pregnant according to Vanderpump Rules source

As if Scandoval didn’t have enough shocking twists and turns, the latest rumor to heat up the blogs is that Raquel Leviss is pregnant.

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Tom Sandoval’s mistress in public– not since she checked into a mental health facility amid blowback from their months-long affair.

Now there are speculations that she’s been keeping away from the limelight because there’s a baby on the way.

The rumor started to circulate on TikTok a few days ago after one user claimed that she got a message from someone who knows Raquel’s sister.

The person claimed that the 28-year-old is pregnant and hiding out in Tucson, Arizona, with her grandmother.

Not surprisingly, the rumor mill went into overdrive because imagine how scandalous it would be if Raquel were, in fact, pregnant with Tom’s child; I mean, come on. The question remains, though, is there any truth to this?

Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss is not pregnant with Tom Sandoval’s baby

If you were expecting a Scandoval baby like the rumor mill has been claiming, let’s not go purchasing those diapers just yet, because sources are saying something different.

Several insiders spoke with Entertainment Tonight about Raquel’s alleged pregnancy, and they’ve all denied it.

The sources bluntly stated that “Raquel is not pregnant.”

Another source told the media outlet, “People need to stop listening to unknown people on social media. Raquel has been away seeking help at a mental health treatment facility, not in hiding.”

The pregnancy rumors were further fueled by recent comments made by a Vanderpump Rules executive producer, Alex Baskin. He told Variety that “new information” will be revealed at the reunion, and the cast will have to watch it to find out.

“There are revelations, and they are revelations that not all of them know now,” he teased.

After he dropped that bombshell, it’s not surprising that people started to speculate that he was hinting at a pregnancy.

Is Tom Sandoval dating someone new after his split from Raquel Leviss?

Meanwhile, in more Scandoval news, the latest report is that Tom and Raquel have officially called it quits following their months-long affair.

Apparently, Raquel was the one who pulled the plug on their messy romance as she continues to lay low.

Tom, is doing quite the opposite, as he’s been seen out and about with influencer Karlee Hale, who many are speculating is his new girlfriend.

However, ET sources have also slammed that claim, saying, “Tom is not dating Karlee. He’s been focusing on his band and what his new future will look like.”

Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion begins Wednesday, May 24 at 9/8c on Bravo.