Rain Brown of the Alaskan Bush People pens touching tribute to Billy days before the season premiere

Rain Brown took to her social media to share a mournful message about her father, Billy Brown. Viewers are just one week away from an all-new season of the Alaskan Bush People.

The 18-year-old Alaskan Bush People star has been one of the quieter members of the Wolf Pack, but she broke her silence with a touching post in honor of her late father.

Rain pens emotional goodbye to Billy Brown

Along with a photo of the family’s Washington mountain homestead, Rain wrote, “Wanted to give a big thank you to our wonderful crew for helping us pull this off, from @discovery to our ground crew. “

The Discovery Channel star continued, “And a huge thank you to our lovely fans who have awaited this new season, although it’s nothing like we would have hoped, I do think it’s very beautiful.”

This season of Alaskan Bush People will show clips of Billy

The new season trailer showed some of the last footage of Billy while still living out his dream for a self-sustainable home and family.

Rain emotionally penned that “This new season is dedicated to our da, and the wonderful inspiration he was. In this new season, we face the struggles of carrying on with him in our hearts instead of by our side and work harder than ever to fulfill his family dream.”

Rain ended her post writing, “The new season will premiere Sunday, 9/19 on discovery and discovery+. I hope you will tune in and enjoy. God bless.”

Billy’s son, Bear Brown, was the first to announce the patriarch’s death back in February. Billy passed away after suffering from a seizure. Billy was only 68.

The Wolf Pack was left heartbroken after Billy’s death

At the time, Bear wrote, “We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved patriarch Billy Brown passed away last night after suffering from a seizure. He was our best friend- a wonderful and loving dad, grandad, and husband, and he will be dearly missed.”

Season 13 will highlight the last few months of Billy’s time on the mountain. The family’s fearless leader will be shown sharing life lessons with his children one last time.

All the Browns will be returning to the show except for Matt Brown. The family will try and forge ahead and make Billy’s dream of living off the land a reality all while keeping his memory alive.

The Alaskan Bush People premieres on September 19 on Discovery.