Rachel Recchia banters with Zach Shallcross’ uncle and actor Patrick Warburton

The Bachelorette Season 19 featured hometowns this week, with Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey meeting the families of their finalists.

Rachel Recchia’s first hometown was with Zach Shallcross.

Rachel met Zach’s family, which included a recognizable face for many The Bachelorette viewers.

Zach’s uncle is famous actor Patrick Warburton.

During his hometown, Zach introduced Rachel to several family members, including his actor uncle, Patrick.

Here’s what to know about Patrick Warburton, whose industry credits include many iconic shows and movies.

Who is actor Patrick Warburton?

Patrick Warburton is an actor who has been in several live-action and animated shows.

Patrick’s been in several comedies, with Zach sharing that Patrick is as funny in person as in his roles.

One of Patrick’s most notable roles is David Buddy on the hit sitcom Seinfeld.

Other projects Patrick has been in include, Get Smart, A Series of Unfortunate Events, Ted, Rules of Engagement, and Less Than Perfect.

Patrick’s voice is equally iconic as he’s played several memorable animated characters such as Kronk from The Emperor’s New Groove and Joe Swanson from Family Guy.

Patrick also voiced characters in Archer and Buss Lightyear of Star Command, and these shows are just a few of the many throughout his career.

Zach and Patrick are related through Zach’s mother, Megan. Patrick and Megan are siblings, along with their two sisters, Mary and Lara.

Patrick was included in the tag on the recent episode of The Bachelorette.

He made Rachel laugh during their exchange as he spoke about his family.

Zach Shallcross and Rachel Recchia have successful hometown date

Zach and Rachel’s relationship strengthened and advanced after a successful hometown and family visit.

Rachel and Zach’s time together went so well that Rachel couldn’t help but compare her time with Zach to her time with Tyler Norris in his hometown.

Tyler took Rachel to Jersey to enjoy his life on the pier, and while the two had a lovely time, Rachel felt she didn’t have a spark with Tyler as she did with Zach.

After Tyler told Rachel he was falling in love with her, Rachel tearfully revealed that she felt it’d be best for her and Tyler to go separate ways.

So far, Zach’s relationship had been the best hometown for Rachel, as she had a tense time with Tino Franco’s family.

Time will tell if Rachel’s final hometown with Aven Jones is also a success.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.