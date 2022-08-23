The Bachelorette: Zach Shallcross’ uncle is a voice actor for Family Guy

Zach Shallcross is related to someone famous. Pic credit: ABC

On last night’s episode of The Bachelorette, fans had to do a double-take during Zach Shallcross’ hometown visit.

As Rachel Recchia went to Zach’s home to meet his family, viewers and Rachel alike were surprised by one of the family members.

This was because Zach’s uncle, Patrick Warburton, was not only on the show Seinfeld, but he also has been a voice actor on the famous Family Guy.

Patrick is the brother of Zach’s mom, Megan, and Zach felt like his uncle was a big enough part of his life to introduce him to his potential future wife.

After the hometown visit, Zach felt entirely comfortable and one hundred percent sure that he was now totally in love with Rachel and told her as much.

The hometown visit went as great as it could as Zach introduced Rachel to the most important people in his life, and they all seemed to hit it off. Rachel even said she could see herself fitting into Zach’s family easily.

More about Patrick Warburton, Zach Shallcross’ uncle

While Patrick did play David Puddy on the show Seinfeld and star as a voice on Family Guy, that is just the start of his long list of fame on his resume.

He has also been on Rules of Engagement, Ted, Get Smart, Less Than Perfect, and A Series of Unfortunate Events.

Patrick has also gained fame as a voice actor, not only with Family Guy but also in The Emperor’s New Groove as Kronk and Buzz Lightyear of Star Command.

Rachel Recchia’s final men

Although Rachel and Zach’s relationship has been smooth sailing since their first one-on-one when they watched a private movie of their childhoods and got emotional together, she does have three other men still in the running.

After Zach told Rachel he was in love with her, Rachel ventured to other hometown dates with Aven Jones, Tino Franco, and Tyler Norris.

While Zach and Rachel seem solid and extremely happy together, she has three other relationships to think about.

Even though Rachel told the cameras, “Zach telling me he’s falling in love with me makes me feel very ecstatic,” she seemingly has strong connections with Tino and Aven, too.

Fans are anxious to see who Rachel ends up with and if she leaves the show and ends her journey engaged to one of her remaining three men.

