Rachael Kirkconnell’s mom reveals where her daughter stands with Matt James and their future

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell’s future may be uncertain says her mom. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor star Rachael Kirkconnell went on the show with the hopes of finding love with Matt James.

Based on the previews for the next couple of episodes, it sounds like Rachael did fall in love with Matt on the show.

However, after The Bachelor stopped filming in the fall, some things came to the surface. Old photos of Rachael surfaced online, showing her at a Southern Belle antebellum party, which have been called plantation-themed parties.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

While Rachael has apologized for the photos and promised her flowers that she would do better, there is a lingering question as to how Matt would confront Rachael about this, had he known.

Now that he knows about the photos and Bachelor spoilers have revealed that he picked Rachael last year, Rachael’s mom is speaking out about it all.

Rachael Kirkconnell’s mom reveals her stance on Matt James

As it turns out, Rachaels’ mom wanted to share her thoughts with The Sun, putting the decision about their relationship onto Matt.

“If he chooses Rachael, and stands by her, then you know Matt does truly love her,” Kim Kirkconnell told The Sun about her daughter’s relationship with The Bachelor lead.

“If he chooses Rachael, and then leaves her, then it was not meant to be, and there is someone else out there for her.”

We currently don’t know all the details, but we do know that Reality Steve has reported that Matt picked Rachael and gave her a promise ring over an engagement ring.

Reality Steve also shared recently that Matt had ended things with Rachael.

Rachael Kirkconnell issued her own statement

Rachael can’t say anything about the outcome of The Bachelor, including her relationship with Matt James. But she was given permission to speak out about the photos.

Rachael spoke out late last week, asking people to stop defending her actions. She revealed that she needed to be held accountable and she wanted to continue to educate herself.

While Rachael spoke out, fans haven’t heard from Chris Harrison since his statement about continuing to learn and then stepping away from Bachelor Nation. That statement came out about two weeks ago.

In that time, Bachelor Nation called for Chris Harrison to be fired. He revealed he was stepping back temporarily, sharing he would not be hosting the After The Final Rose special.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.