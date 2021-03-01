Rachael Kirkconnell speaks out on Rachel Lindsay’s decision to leave Instagram

Rachael Kirkconnell speaks out about Rachel Lindsay removing herself from Instagram. Pic credit: ABC

Rachael Kirkconnell has made headlines for the past couple of weeks over old photos that surfaced online.

Now, she’s trying to take control of the narrative as she’s speaking out about Rachel Lindsay’s decision to deactivate her Instagram account.

Rachael has already revealed that she wants to be held accountable for her actions as she wants to do better. She wants to change people’s perceptions of her.

And one of the ways she’s doing it is to speak out against the haters who have decided to target Rachel.

Rachael Kirkconnell speaks out about Rachel Lindsay’s decision to deactivate her Instagram account

Rachael posted a lengthy statement, revealing that people have the chance to do something positive in the world.

“You have the opportunity to make a positive difference, to use your energy towards change, and to come together and realize what’s right in a time like this. If you are choosing to rather spread hate, to send cruel, vicious messages, to be mad about people being hurt by racism…do better. Be better,” she wrote.

Rachael revealed that Rachel and the other BIPOC within Bachelor Nation have called on her and others to be held accountable for their actions and hearing what Rachel has to say about it all is what they need. She added that Rachel does not deserve the hate she’s been receiving that caused her to deactivate her Instagram account.

“Recognize that she along with every person you send hateful messages to, are human. We are real people, and she should not have to disable her account to escape this toxicity. This is not okay. She is doing the hard work that needs to be done for change, and does not deserve to be silenced or ridiculed. If you are someone that has been cruel, find what fuels this hate in your heart, and fix it.”

Rachael slammed the people who had said mean things to Rachel, and it’s clear where Rachael stands on the issue. And she’s not the only one.

About a week ago, Rachel revealed that her husband had been very supportive throughout everything, and he recently shared his own thoughts on her decision to deactivate her Instagram account.

Rachael Kirkconnell has issued a statement of her own

While Rachael has issued a statement about her scandal, her photos appeared to have taken a backseat. While her photos started the conversion, it was Chris Harrison’s own words that resulted in him temporarily leaving The Bachelor behind.

Rachael spoke out late last week, asking people to stop defending her actions. She wanted to be on the right side of history and asked people to stop telling her that she had nothing to apologize for.

While she wanted to do better, she hasn’t revealed how she plans on changing people’s perception of her. That may come after The Bachelor comes to an end, as she is still under contract.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.