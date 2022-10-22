Pump Rules: Tom Schwartz wished to ‘disappear’ after James Kennedy calls out Raquel Leviss hookup

Tom Schwartz admits he felt “awkward” after comments made by his Vanderpump Rules co-star James Kennedy. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz was seemingly caught off guard and completely embarrassed when his co-star James Kennedy outed his rumored make-out session with James’ ex-fiancee Raquel Leviss.

James reportedly called out Tom’s hookup with Raquel while on stage during BravoCon 2022 weekend.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, rumors hit the internet that Tom and Raquel had hooked up shortly following Scheana Shay’s Mexico wedding to fiance Brock Davies in August.

Following reports that Tom’s now-ex-wife Katie Maloney was spotted screaming at the pair, it’s likely the alleged make-out session will make its way into the upcoming Season 10 of the hit Bravo show.

Tom acknowledged James’ comments when he caught up with Page Six at Soho House’s Patron Tequila Pit Stop in Austin on Friday, October 21.

According to the longtime Pump Rules star, he was left feeling “awkward” by James’ remarks.

Tom Schwartz admits wanting to ‘disappear’ after Vanderpump Rules co-star James Kennedy calls out Raquel Leviss hookup

While speaking with the outlet, Tom opened up about the situation, and apparently, the interaction left him feeling awkward.

“I kind of shut down,” Tom admitted. “I kind of just put my head down and clicked my heels together and was hoping I could disappear.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

During his on-stage ramble, James alleged that not only had Tom kissed his ex-fiancee but that longtime SUR employee Peter Madrigal was also on the list of men Raquel had kissed following their split.

According to the outlet, as James made his allegations, Tom could be seen blushing and hiding his face from the crowd.

Tom continued to state that fans and viewers will have to wait and see how it all plays out.

“I just rode it out, and you’ll see how it plays out this season,” he hinted.

Tom continued to claim that there was plenty of “build up” to the moment and that it caused a hefty “fall out afterwards.”

“I’m still processing it,” he added.

Tom says Vanderpump Rules Season 10 is the ‘season of change’

The tense moment with James is just one of many heavy moments set to come in the upcoming season.

Tom and his former wife, Katie Maloney, recently finalized their divorce just less than a year after going public with their split.

Katie has been open about her current dating situation and her enjoyment of keeping things casual with the guys she’s dating.

For his part, Tom has kept his dating life completely under wraps, though he says there’s plenty of change to come when Season 10 finally airs.

“We’re calling it the season of change, the season of new beginnings,” he said. “There’s a whole new landscape for ‘VPR.’ I feel like it’s a ‘VPR’ reset.”

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.