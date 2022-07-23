Pump Rules: Tom Schwartz claims he and Katie Maloney are the ‘best divorcees’

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz says he and ex-wife Katie Maloney are in a “good place.” Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz is seemingly still holding plenty of love for his soon-to-be ex-wife Katie Maloney.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Tom and Katie announced the end of their 12-year relationship earlier this year after rumors questioned their marital status when Katie was spotted without her wedding ring.

Since ending their relationship, Tom and Katie have maintained that their friendship remains in tact, though Katie has clarified there is no chance of the couple ever being able to salvage their marriage.

With Season 10 filming now underway, fans are on pins and needles to watch Katie and Tom navigate their divorce and newfound single lives.

In addition to their split, Tom also has a new business on his plate and one that he and his BFF Tom Sandoval have been working on for a long while.

The longtime friends and Vanderpump Rules co-stars have finally opened their new lounge Schwartz & Sandy’s. While enjoying their grand opening this past week, Schwartz opened up about his current relationship with Katie and as it turns out, they’re in a pretty good place all things considered.

VPR star Tom Schwartz says he and ex-wife Katie Maloney are the ‘best divorcees’

At the grand opening for their new spot, Schwartz stopped on the red carpet to speak with ET correspondent Brice Sander about their newest venture.

According to Schwartz, the new business has been more of a help than a hindrance when it comes to keeping his mind off of his impending divorce. The project has allowed him to remain distracted from the personal turmoil of the end of his marriage.

“It’s nice to be busy when you’re going through something stressful,” Schwartz said.

When Schwartz and Katie announced their split on social media it was revealed Katie was the one who had chosen to walk away from the relationship. But it seems Schwartz has no ill will towards her and even admitted they’re great friends.

“Yes, it was very painful, no one loves getting divorced,” he added. “But I think we might be some of the best divorcees ever. We still have an incredible friendship.”

Their strong bond may still be alive and well, but the emotional pain of the divorce isn’t lost on Schwartz either.

“Yeah, it was rough in the beginning, I’m not gonna lie, but we still have a great bond, we still text, talk, we have joint custody of the dogs,” he noted. “It’s really good. There’s zero animosity, it’s not awkward, there’s no tension.”

Schwartz continued to share that he and Katie have now finally had the time to “work through” the end of their relationship and concluded that they’re “in a great f**king place.”

“And I still love her, of course,” he said.

Tom gushes about new lounge, calls it ‘unassuming’

Schwartz & Sandy’s has been a long time in the making. Much of the Toms’ Season 9 storyline revolved around their ideas for the new place and they were often criticized, even by Lisa Vanderpump herself, for taking so long to make decisions.

However, it seems to have all worked out for the best. And the new location in Franklin Village just at the bottom of the Hollywood Hills is the perfect home for their new “unassuming” restaurant.

“I like that it’s unassuming,” Schwartz shared. “It’s in a strip mall, in the corner pocket, it’s very unassuming. Then you walk in and you’re transported to this other world.”

Schwartz added: “I love that about it.”

Sandoval chimed in with his own pride at what the two of them have managed to accomplish on their own.

“It’s so exciting to see all of our hard work, all of the hard lessons we’ve learned, come to fruition,” Sandoval said, noting that the place is “truly our own.”

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.