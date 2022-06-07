Tom Schwartz ’empathizes’ with socks and his dogs amid divorce from Katie Maloney

Tom Schwartz is deep in his feelings amid his split from Vanderpump Rules co-star Katie Maloney. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Tom Schwartz is wearing his emotions on his sleeve when it comes to his impending divorce from wife and Vanderpump Rules co-star Katie Maloney.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Tom and Katie announced their split in March by posting separate statements to Instagram simultaneously. In the posts, the former couple acknowledged their shortcomings and sadness at seeing their marriage come to an end after almost twelve years together.

Although they maintained that there was still love and respect between them, Tom’s post revealed it was Katie who ultimately decided it was time to end their union. Despite their split, the couple remained under the same roof since they weren’t quite in a place to sell their home at the time.

However, in recent updates to social media, both Tom and Katie updated their fans, followers, and loved ones about their current living situation. And while Katie seems less than thrilled to be living “amongst a sea of boxes,” Tom seems to handle the situation with a bit more sarcasm.

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz ‘empathizes’ with his socks while packing for move out of shared home with Katie Maloney

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Tom shared a couple of bizarre pictures that show the fragility of his current emotional state. And as it turns out, he’s starting to understand how household objects are feeling.

In one picture, Tom posted a pile of his laundry – more specifically, a small mountain of socks. But it wasn’t the picture that really caught followers’ attention; instead, it was what he wrote alongside the pile of socks.

In small, white lettering, Tom captioned the picture, “Can’t help but empathize with these unpaired socks.”

As if that wasn’t enough to let followers know that Tom was deep in his feelings, his next picture just added to the proof.

The next picture included a shot of Katie and Tom’s little dogs standing on the staircase of their home.

Gazing in Tom’s direction, he wrote over the picture again in small, white lettering, “Children of divorce.”

Tom and Katie capture the state of their home just days prior to their move and separation

Finally, in his last picture to his Instagram Stories, Tom posted a snap looking toward the living room that showed off all the boxes he would be moving. A couple of the boxes were labeled as “Tom’s.”

For her part, Katie also posted to her Instagram Stories, where she panned her camera around her as she sat on the couch. She noted that she was living “amongst a sea of boxes” and added she was counting down, and there were just two days until she moved.

With Vanderpump Rules picked up for another season, viewers will have to watch the season unfold to see how Tom and Katie truly handle their divorce drama.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.