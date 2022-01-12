Pump Rules: Randall Emmett says he’s ‘broken’ after hearing of Bob Saget’s death

VPR personality Randall Emmett shares an emotional post after learning of Bob Saget’s passing. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs & ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Randall Emmett is feeling the pain when it comes to the death of comedian Bob Saget. According to the Vanderpump Rules personality, he’s “broken” to hear of such a loss.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Bob Saget was found dead in his hotel room on January 9. The actor, best known as the supportive and lovable dad Danny Tanner on Full House, was found unresponsive in his hotel after a comedy set.

Randall took to social media to share his love for the passed actor.

Randall Emmett expresses saddness over death of actor Bob Saget

Taking to his Instagram, Randall shared a sweet message about the impact Bob Saget had on his life and the pain he’s feeling after learning of his death. It remains unclear just how well Randall and Saget knew one another, but according to Randall, the two exchanged messages regularly.

“I cannot believe this, im so broken,” Randall wrote alongside a picture of the former America’s Funniest Home Videos host. “I pray for your wife and family during this difficult time. I’m shocked.”

“As i sit here in tears I just got done re reading some of our messages and im grateful for the love we always showed each other,” he continued.

He continued to share how glad he was to have recently seen one of Saget’s shows prior to his death.

“So lucky i got to bring my mother to your show last year. Lost for words. Rest in peace, heaven has an angel today,” Randall concluded the post’s caption.

Randall limited the comments on the Instagram post, so the feedback from his followers has been minimal.

Randall wasn’t the only Bravo star to share love for Saget. Andy Cohen also took to Instagram writing, “All heart.”

Randall is focusing on his daughters following split from ex-fiancee Lala Kent

Back in October, Monsters & Critics revealed that Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent and the movie producer had ended their three-year engagement. The split quickly followed rumors that surfaced online, claiming Randall had been seen with two young women while on a trip in Nashville.

Following the split, Randall has remained tight-lipped on the situation. He even went so far as to private his Instagram profile for a time.

Although Randall has kept his cards close to his chest, Lala has repeatedly opened up about the aftermath of their split and claimed Randall was the “worst thing” to ever happen to her.

One thing both Lala and Randall can agree on, however, is their love for their almost 10-month-old daughter, Ocean. And despite the fact that the former couple no longer lives together, they are seemingly committed to providing stability for Ocean and have found a way to make co-parenting work.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.