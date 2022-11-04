Pump Rules: Jax Taylor shares touching tribute to Grandpa Joe following his passing

Former Vanderpump Rules personality Jax Taylor at an event. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ F. Sadou/AdMedia

Former Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor shared the sad news that his Grandpa Joe passed away.

Grandpa Joe has been an integral part of Jax’s life, and he’s posted about his love and admiration for his grandfather.

In recent years, Jax has become quite the family man. As longtime Vanderpump Rules know, Jax and his wife Brittany Cartwright tied the knot in Season 8 of the hit Bravo show.

And after being married for two years, Jax and Brittany expanded their family when they welcomed their son Cruz in April 2021.

Since his arrival, Jax has been all in on the dad front and keeps his fans and followers updated on their family’s important updates and milestones.

From baby Cruz’s first steps and first big boy haircut to updates on his family beyond their little family of three, Jax shares a lot.

He updated his followers once again with the sad news that Grandpa Joe had died.

Vanderpump Rules alum Jax Taylor shares the sad passing of Grandpa Joe

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Jax shared a picture of his late grandfather and notified his fans and followers of his death.

The sweet picture featured Grandpa Joe leaning on a dark car parked in a driveway. Wearing a cap, spring jacket, and white runners, Grandpa Joe smiled slightly while holding his hands in front of him.

Over the sweet picture, Jax wrote, “Gonna miss you grandpa, but I am also happy you are with dad and grandma now…RIP #grandpajoe.”

Pic credit: @mrjaxtaylor/Instagram

Jax previously celebrated Grandpa Joe’s 100th birthday milestone

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Jax had previously celebrated Grandpa Joe’s monumental centennial birthday.

In January of this year, Jax shared the special news with his followers on Instagram by sharing another tribute to a strong figure from his life.

In the picture shared at the time, Grandpa Joe was seated in a wheelchair just in front of Jax, rocking a grey and white Detroit Red Wings ball cap, while Jax stood behind him in a black T-shirt while looking at the camera and shooting the lens a wide mouth grin.

In the post, Jax simply wrote, “Happy 100th birthday grandpa Joe. ♥️ also: Happy New Year’s Eve!!”

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.