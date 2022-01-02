Vanderpump Rules: Jax Taylor celebrates his Grandfather’s 100th birthday

Former Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor celebrated his Grandfather’s 100th birthday on NYE. Pic credit: Bravo

New Year’s Day always brings about fun and exciting celebrations. With a new year comes a new slate. However, former Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor also had another reason to celebrate ringing in the new year.

Jax’s Grandpa, Joe, celebrated a major milestone on New Year’s Eve. As it turns out it was his grandfather’s 100th birthday.

So, in addition to his other New Year’s celebratory plans, Jax took some time to send love to Grandpa Joe for such a momentous occasion.

Jax Taylor celebrates Grandpa Joes’ 100th birthday ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations

Taking to his Instagram on New Year’s Eve, Jax shared a sweet picture of himself with his grandpa Joe.

In the snap, Jax stands behind Grandpa Joe as he sits in a wheelchair. The love is clear as Jax has a wide grin smiling for the camera.

“Happy 100th birthday grandpa Joe. ♥️ also: Happy New Year’s Eve!!” he captioned the post.

Since losing his father in 2018 to cancer, Jax’s love for his grandpa Joe has remained an important part of his life.

In another Instagram post from birthday’s past, Jax noted that visiting Michigan is special for him because he gets to see Grandpa Joe.

“Nothing makes my trips home to Michigan better than seeing my fathers dad, grandpa Joe. 97 years young!” he captioned the post.

The death of his father was immensely devastating for Jax. Shortly after his passing, Jax took to Instagram with an emotional post about just how much he loved his dad.

“I lost the best man I knew yesterday, he was my best friend. I didn’t go a day with out texting him a pointless question that usually drove him nuts, but I know he loved it,” he wrote in the caption.

“My dad loved his family more than anything in the world he was the ‘perfect father’ and wanted everyone to get along and be happy. Cancer took my dad at 61, way too soon but I have to hope and pray that god has a bigger plan for him,” he continued.

Jax’s dad is the inspiration behind his new children’s book

Jax channeled his love for his father and the fact that he hoped to model his father’s behavior with his own son, baby Cruz, whom he shares with his wife Brittany Cartwright by writing a children’s book.

And although the idea of Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor writing a children’s book drew plenty of criticism, he clarified that it was important to him.

During an interview with Access Hollywood, Jax shared, “I was extremely close to my dad.”

“So I did a homage, kind of like a love letter to my son about my father. I’m really proud of it.”

He continued to explain that the book is “about what an amazing man he was and how I plan on raising my son like how my father raised me.”

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.