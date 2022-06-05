Pump Rules: Brittany Cartwright’s son Cruz shows off adorable ‘duck lips’ and makes faces during play time

Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright shared a video of baby Cruz’s “duck lips” face. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Former Vanderpump Rules stars Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor have been documenting their first child, Cruz’s, milestones since his birth in April 2021. Born as one of the original babies during the first ever Vanderpump Rules baby boom, Cruz’s parents have often shared his fun and cheeky personality on social media.

The little one just recently celebrated his first birthday with a baseball themed bash that included a visit from Disney superstar Mickey Mouse, a ball pit, and plenty of treats. Surrounded by loved ones including several of Brittany and Jax’s former Vanderpump Rules co-stars, there was plenty of love for Cruz’s big day.

In a recent post to social media, Brittany showed off more of Cruz’s silly personality with a video clip of him making the funniest of faces while enjoying some playtime in the couple’s home.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Brittany shared a video of Cruz wandering around their living room, playing with several of his toys while making a silly face. With his lips in a perfect pout, Cruz waddled around on the floor with his lips sticking out as far as they could go.

Donning a sweet light blue athletic shorts and shirt set, Cruz also had his now-signature mini man bun on full display, making sure his hair was out of his face.

Brittany captioned the post, “My fav duck lips lol.”

Brittany Cartwright shows off impressive weight loss results while still maintaining her Jenny Craig program

In addition to seriously adorable posts about baby Cruz, Brittany has also recently graced her fans and followers with updates on her weight loss journey. As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Brittany received plenty of criticism during her pregnancy for her weight gain. Thankfully, despite the online trolls attempting to lower her self-esteem, Brittany did her best to remain positive and acknowledge the massive blessing her body was able to bring into her life.

In another recent post to social media, Brittany shared that she now fits back into a dress she wore pre-pregnancy, and she rocked the look. In the post’s caption, Brittany shared her excitement at her progress, writing, “This is an appreciation post for fitting into a dress I used to wear pre Cruzy! 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 Wwoo hooooo! 💪🏼💝 Jenny Works!”

With all the hard work she’s put in to getting her body back in shape, it’s clear Brittany is now finally reaping the benefits and is happy to share her results with all of her followers.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.