Pump Rules: Brittany Cartwright shows off her ‘loves’ and slim figure while posing for family snap

Former Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright got dressed up and posed for a family photo with Jax Taylor and son Cruz. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright loves showing off her little family of three. And in a recent share, the Jenny Craig spokesperson shared another picture of herself, her husband Jax Taylor, and their 1-year-old son Cruz.

Since announcing their exit from the hit Bravo show prior to filming for Season 9, the couple has remained focused on each other and raising their family. Although there were early rumors that the two would receive their own spinoff show shortly after their departure announcements were posted, plans ultimately fell through.

More recently, Brittany has focused on sharing the intimate parts of their lives, including documenting Cruz’s first birthday and sharing her weight loss results. Given that Brittany has dedicated much of her time these days to getting her body back in shape, it’s no surprise she took the opportunity to share a snap of her family while they were all dressed up for an event.

Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright shares family picture while attending event

Taking to her Instagram, Brittany showed off her slim figure and curves while posing alongside Jax and holding Cruz propped up on her hip.

Donning a light pink dress that landed just below her knees, Brittany’s color palette perfectly complimented Jax and Cruz’s blue outfits. Jax wore a light blue suit jacket with a crisp, white dress shirt underneath. Posed with one hand in his pocket and the other wrapped around Brittany’s waist, Jax paired his suit jacket and dress shirt with a pair of khaki-colored pants.

Not one to be outdone, baby Cruz almost matched his dad as he rocked a short-sleeve blue, floral print top, khaki shorts, and blue shoes. Cruz’s hair was also put up in his now-signature man bun.

Brittany kept the post’s caption simple, and wrote, “My loves! 💝💝💝.”

Brittany gives fans and followers weight loss update

While Brittany’s latest social media post gives her followers a glimpse of her slim figure, she previously posted a more in-depth look at just how far she’s come.

Since joining Jenny Craig, Brittany shared that she’s lost a total of 34lbs so far. She showed off her results even further when she posed for a picture in a beautiful green dress she hadn’t been able to fit into since prior to Cruz’s birth in April 2021.

“This is an appreciation post for fitting into a dress I used to wear pre Cruzy! 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 Wwoo hooooo! 💪🏼💝 Jenny Works!” she captioned the post.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.