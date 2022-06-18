Pump Rules: Brittany Cartwright enjoys family time during trip to Kentucky

Brittany Cartwright gave her followers an update on the fun time she’s having while vacationing in Kentucky. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Former Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright shared an adorable update with her followers while on vacation with her husband Jax Taylor and their son Cruz in Kentucky.

Brittany has never hidden her glee each time she returns to her home state with her husband, and after welcoming Cruz to their family in April 2021, Brittany had an additional reason to enjoy her family time back home.

Recently, Brittany shared a couple of photos that were snapped while she was enjoying quality time with her 1-year-old son and confirmed that she’s “loving” being in a place that makes her so happy.

Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright shares ‘love’ of being back home in Kentucky

Taking to her Instagram, Brittany shared two photos with her fans and followers, showing off the great time she was having with her son Cruz.

The first photo featured Brittany standing next to Cruz while he was sitting on a massive fish statue as part of an animal-themed carousel ride. Brittany flashed her bright pearly whites as she held Cruz in place. The little one looked content with his momma and rocking his signature man bun.

In the second shot, Cruz and Brittany were on the same ride and mid-movement. While Cruz gazed up at the top of the ride, clearly mesmerized by the movement, Brittany once again shot a sweet smile to the camera.

She captioned the post, ” Loving every moment. 💜💙”

Jax Taylor admits he wants to move out of state with Brittany and Cruz

It’s not surprising to see just how much Brittany loves being back in Kentucky with her family, and Jax has also indicated that he would be open to moving out of California in search of a simpler life.

After first teasing that the family of three would be moving to Florida, Jax has also hinted they may opt to move back to the midwest instead.

During a recent Q&A over on Instagram, Jax confirmed that he and Brittany both have a desire to move.

When a follower told Jax he should live in Kentucky, Jax responded, “It’s so beautiful here, and I love all the family and friends I have met in the last 7 years.”

Pic credit: @mrjaxtaylor/Instagram

Another user asked if Jax planned to move out of Los Angeles since it “has become dangerous.”

“[My] wife and I are from the Midwest we just want our kids to grow up how we did. We [both had] amazing childhoods,” he responded.

Fans will have to wait and see if Jax and Brittany do indeed make the move.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.