Pooch Paper on Shark Tank: What makes these potty pads special and where can you buy them?

Pooch Paper is one of the new products pitched to the Shark Tank panel. An alternative to using single-use plastic bags to pick up dog poop, this innovation is a recycled, non-chlorine bleached paper that handily does the trick.

The founder of Pooch Paper, Tracy Rosensteel appears on the ABC reality show to share her unique product called Pooch Paper.

After years of owning a dog, this pet owner couldn’t help but think that, other than using a plastic bag, there must be a better, more environmentally positive way to clean up after her canine companion.

Plastic bags hurt the environment

The Pooch Paper website reports that more than “500 million single-use plastic dog waste bags are thrown into landfills each year in the U.S. alone,” according to the company’s research.

“These bags add to the global warming issues related to… micro-plastic pollution,” the Pooch Paper website adds.

Not only that but, “the combination of plastic and animal waste amidst compressed garbage in landfills results in the emission of methane gas into the air,” the site explains.

This methane gas emission, which is a greenhouse gas, “absorbs the sun’s heat, thereby warming the atmosphere and adversely affecting the climate. The release of large quantities of methane gas is especially problematic in studies that show within the first two years of emission, methane can be measured around 84 times more potent than carbon dioxide,” states Pooch Paper.

How did Tracy come up with Pooch Paper, Shark Tank’s latest product pitch?

Before being asked to present her product on Shark Tank, Tracy appeared on a digital network Bold TV to talk about how she came up with Pooch Paper.

A while back, she had hoped to find a way to do the right thing and clean up after her pup but to also shrink her carbon footprint in the process.

Enter Pooch Paper, an easy-to-use product that claims to be 100 percent recyclable and also completely biodegradable.

Tracy said that she spent two-and-a-half years working on her concept before finally creating her product that does the job of replacing plastic bags for pet owners who are inclined to pick up their waste from the ground.

Because of this year’s March legislation banning single-use plastic, this innovator was handily able to not only market her product to retailers but also recreation departments and government-run parks.

Exclusively made in the U.S., Pooch Paper will eventually be found in public places all over the country if Tracy has her way.

Where can you buy Pooch Paper?

Pooch Paper, one of Shark Tank’s freshest offerings, can be purchased in-store and online at Target, PetSmart, Chewy, and Walmart. Additionally, the environmentally-friendly product can be purchased via Pooch Paper’s own website.

The catchphrase for this innovation that debuts on Shark Tank tonight cleverly notes, “Save our planet, one pup at a time.”

Shark Tank airs Fridays at 8/7c on ABC.