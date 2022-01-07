PK Kemsley confirms Dorit Kemsley social media break after RHOC fan’s concern over absence

PK has let RHOBH fans know Dorit is fine but taking a little time away from the spotlight. Pic credit: Bravo

Paul “PK” Kemsley confirmed his wife Dorit Kemsley’s social media break after one The Real Housewives of Orange County fan showed concern over her absence.

The last few months of 2021 were rough for the Kemsley family. Dorit was the victim of a terrifying home invasion in October. She was home alone with her two young children, Jagger and Phoenix, when three men broke in and held her at gunpoint. The children slept through the ordeal as Dorit begged for their lives.

Thankfully no one was harmed during the home invasion. However, several valuable items were taken, and Dorit has suffered from PTSD since the incident.

Weeks after the home invasion, PK was arrested for a DUI after having wine at a dinner that did not include Dorit or his children.

PK Kemsley confirms Dorit Kemsley social media break

On one of PK’s recent Instagram posts, he was asked about Dorit being MIA from social media. RHOC fan @joellebeaudet let PK know that Dorit was missed, so he decided to fill her in on why Dorit is not posting right now.

“joellebeaudet she’s taking a break, here’s a quick update…she got more beautiful and has been working, looking after her family and she will return when she feels like it…she’s enjoying the break and I’m enjoying her awesome cooking,” PK replied.

The replies to his remark started filing up with fans praising him for looking after his wife and showing their love for Dorit too. Unfortunately, the comment has been deleted from PK’s post, but Monsters & Critics managed to grab a screenshot before it went away.

Pic credit: @paul_kemsley_pk/Instagram

When was the last time Dorit was on social media?

It’s been a month since Dorit posted to Instagram.

The last time Dorit shared a message was on December 7, when she posted a series of pictures and videos ahead of the People’s Choice Awards, where the show was nominated for The Reality Show of 2021. Dorit even posted a glam video of her on the red carpet at the event.

Dorit Kemsley’s husband, PK Kemsley, let RHOBH’s fans know she is taking a social media break for the foreseeable future. That’s not the news that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans want to hear. It is, though, perfectly understandable why she needed the breather after the ordeal she endured.

The good news is Dorit has been filming Season 12 of the hit Bravo show. Dorit has also been relying on her good friends Erika Jayne, Kyle Richards, and Lisa Rinna during this trying time.

Those looking for updates on Dorit and her kids should be sure to follow PK on social media.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.