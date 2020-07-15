Peter Weber will never stop making up for his Bachelor mistakes to Kelley Flanagan

Peter Weber may always be known as one of the worst Bachelor stars in the show’s history.

Not only did he want to please everyone, but he also continued to make the worst decisions for himself.

He allowed a previously-eliminated contestant to return, angering the remaining women in the house. He also kept Victoria Fuller around for much longer than fans anticipated.

And in the most ironic twist possible, Peter sent Kelley Flanagan home before hometown dates – only to date her after the show and finding love.

Of course, it took a while for him to realize that she was the one for him.

Peter Weber sent home Kelley before hometown dates

Now, Peter is revealing that he’s trying with everything he’s got to make it up to Kelley for sending her home early rather than keeping her around.

“Everything I put Kelley through… I’m still working to make it up to her for not picking her,” Peter Weber exclusively tells ET’s Lauren Zima. “And I’m never going to stop.”

After Peter sent Kelley home, he still had Kelsey Weir, Victoria Fuller, Hannah Ann Sluss, and Madison Prewett left.

He went to all of their hometowns on The Bachelor, whereafter he sent home Kelsey. Victoria was up next after the Fantasy Suite dates.

Right before the proposal and the finale, Madison self-eliminated after learning that he had slept with the other women in the Fantasy Suites. Hannah was the only one left and he proposed to her. Then, a few weeks later, he broke up with her.

In other words, he could have chosen an easy relationship with Kelley, but he chose to get engaged to Hannah Ann and sleep with several women before finding his way to her – again.

Peter Weber ignored their previous connection and easy relationship

When The Bachelor began, fans already knew that Peter and Kelley had met before the show started filming. She had been at a wedding and he had been at a reunion. They met in a hotel lobby but they claim that nothing happened between them.

At the time, it was well-known that Peter was going to be the next Bachelor but not that Kelley was going to be a contestant.

During The Bachelor, Kelley reminded Peter that relationships can be easy and they don’t have to be complicated. He chose to send her home and keep Victoria Fuller, the woman he struggled with throughout the whole season.

It was only later that Kelley explained that she found it incredibly hard to be on reality television competing for a man she really liked. When she and Peter announced they were a couple, she joked that people had wasted their time watching The Bachelor, as they were together again after meeting in that hotel lobby that one night.

At the time they joked that it was fate they met. That may be true.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.