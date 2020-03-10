Peter Weber spotted at church by Justin Bieber: Did pop star just spoil The Bachelor?

Peter Weber keeps saying that his season of The Bachelor remains unspoiled.

The reason is that his season may not be over as he hasn’t committed fully to a relationship with his final pick.

And while Peter and Chris Harrison are happy that his ending has yet to be revealed, there is one person who may just have spoiled everything.

That person is none other than Justin Bieber.

Peter Weber and Justin Bieber go to the same church

Justin was on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, where he got to talk to Demi Lovato, who was a guest-host during the episode.

Here, they got to talk about The Bachelor and they are both fans of the show. Apparently, Justin has seen Peter in person, as they go to the same church.

“We watch The Bachelor,” Bieber told Lovato during his interview. “[Peter] was at church the other night.”

Refinery29 reported that Bieber is a member of the Hillsong Church, which is a trendy Christian church that tends to attract celebrities.

On The Bachelor, Madison has revealed that she’s Christian. In response, Peter admitted that he wished he had followed his religious beliefs as much as Madison and that she inspired him.

Peter Weber could be making a big effort

Now that Peter is back home in California and going to church, Justin could have spoiled the ending by revealing that Peter is making every effort to be with Madison.

We’ve already revealed that Madison was spotted filming with a film crew back in mid-February. Since filming had already wrapped at that time, Peter could be pursuing her after the show ended.

During tonight’s episode of The Bachelor, Madison decided to stick to her faith and eliminate herself. Peter was shocked and surprised by her decision, especially because she appeared to be a front runner for him.

Now, Peter is left with Hannah Ann and based on what Justin Bieber said on The Ellen Degeneres Show, it sounds like Peter is chasing after Madison and hoping that he can win her back by showing his dedication to his religion and to her.

All answers will be revealed tomorrow night during The Bachelor’s finale episode and on After The Final Rose. And if Peter and Justin do go to the same church, then Madison may soon meet Justin if they are indeed together.

The Bachelor concludes tomorrow night, Tuesday, March 10, at 8/7c on ABC.