Peter Weber shows off nasty scar procedure on Instagram after sharing scabby forehead – all part of an ad

As Peter Weber filmed The Bachelor last year, reports surfaced that he was injured on set.

The injury was reportedly so bad that an ambulance had to be called. Peter was bleeding from a cut he had sustained on his forehead.

It was a dramatic bit of gossip for a while, but it turned out not to be quite as bad as it first appeared. When the show aired, The Bachelor made fun of the incident, showing how Peter was carrying cocktail glasses and then knocked his head into a golf cart, ultimately cutting his forehead.

Peter filmed the rest of the season with bandages. He has since received treatment for the scar.

Peter Weber shows off a scab on his forehead after treatment

This weekend, Peter jumped on his Instagram Stories and revealed a huge scab on his forehead.

He realized that fans would probably wonder what had happened, so he decided to bring them behind the scenes to show the scar treatment process.

He documented the procedure on Instagram Stories, warning fans that the bloody process might disturb some queasier viewers.

The entire purpose of Peter sharing the treatment was to offer a discount code to his followers so they could get started with scar treatments of their own.

This isn’t the first time that Peter has done an Instagram ad. As his work as a pilot has slowed down due to the pandemic, he’s started doing more Instagram advertisements to make up for the lost income.

Peter Weber has previously had treatment for his scar

This isn’t the first time that Peter has done this kind of treatment for his scar. Back in May, Peter showed off his forehead, which was covered in bandages.

Fans wondered what he had done at the time, asking if he had gotten hurt. At the time, he revealed that he was doing treatments to improve the appearance of the scar. The eventual goal was to remove the scar completely.

Clearly, Peter hasn’t reached that goal yet, but hopefully, he’s well on his way to removing the reminder of the painful injury he sustained while filming The Bachelor in October of 2019. As he mentioned in his story, it has now been between 9 and 10 months since the accident.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.