Pete Davidson shirtless in Hawaii and Kim Kardashian ink is gone

Over the weekend, actor and Kim Kardashian’s ex Pete Davidson was spotted on a beach in Hawaii.

Pete was soaking up the sun and playing in the ocean with his rumored new girlfriend, Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders.

Photos of a shirtless Pete have emerged, and it was easy to notice that something looked different about the Saturday Night Live alum. A few of his more infamous Kim-themed tattoos had seemingly vanished.

Kim, 42, and Pete, 29, first bonded on the set of SNL, which Kim guest hosted for an episode back in October of 2021. They broke up the following August after roughly nine months of dating.

During their time together, the Meet Cute actor – who apparently has more than 70 tattoos covering his body – got some special new ink in tribute to The Kardashians star, including the phrase “my girl is a lawyer” on his left clavicle to celebrate Kim passing the California bar exam.

But that tattoo, along with several others that Pete got for Kim, now seem to be gone entirely, per a report from Page Six.

A look back at Pete Davidson’s Kim Kardashian tattoos

In the course of their relationship, the inked-up comedian commemorated his commitment to Kim with several distinctive tattoos.

Last July, Pete revealed a new one featuring the names “Jasmine” and “Aladdin” linked by an infinity sign. The ink was seemingly a reference to an SNL skit that he and Kim did together, which starred Pete as the Aladdin to Kim’s Jasmine.

The two also kissed for the first time as part of that sketch, and Kim has opened up about feeling sparks fly when they shared that first smooch, even later asking a Saturday Night Live producer for Pete’s phone number.

Pete also had the letters “KNSCP” – Kim’s first initial along with those of her four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm – tattooed on the side of his neck.

Pete Davidson removes his tattoos dedicated to Kim

In his most intense and probably painful display of commitment, Pete had the word “Kim” branded across his chest.

“He wanted to do something that was really different,” The Kardashians star explained last March on the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“Well,” Ellen replied, “you are a brand.”

Even the brand was noticeably absent during Pete’s ocean dip in Hawaii.

Back in October, the SNL alum was photographed with bandages on his left collarbone where the “my girl is a lawyer” ink used to be, causing speculation that he’d gotten laser tattoo removal.

Now, it seems he’s followed through on scrubbing the rest of his Kim-themed tattoos from his body.

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Hulu.