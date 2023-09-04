Paul Staehle’s mom confirms he’s alive somewhere in Brazil but ‘not doing very well’

People have been frantic over the past few days amid reports that Paul Staehle had gone missing, and some were starting to fear the worst.

However, the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star has been confirmed alive after he spoke with his mom, and called a well-known blogger a few hours ago.

While this is a relief for his concerned family and friends, the saga isn’t over yet.

Paul has still not returned to his home in Brazil, where he’s been living for quite some time.

A few days ago, his estranged wife Karine Martins caused hysteria online when she posted that Paul was missing and asked her followers for prayers.

She then proceeded to share a video online inferring that he had died. However, that is not the case. Paul is still alive, but no one knows where he is.

90 Day Fiance star Paul Staehle is confirmed to be alive, but where is he?

The last update we got was from Karine, who claimed that Paul’s Brazilian friends — a bunch of teenagers — were heading out on a boat to search for him.

However, his friend John Yates recently shared another update and revealed that he has heard from Paul.

The 40-year-old reached out to the blogger and left a voicemail, but it didn’t give us any answers as to Paul’s whereabouts.

The voicemail, which was inaudible in some parts, was shared online.

“Hey John it’s Paul…my signal is insanely bad. Give me a call back if you can, and hopefully, you’ll be able to get through to me,” said the dad of two.

Paul Staehle’s mom says he is ‘not doing very well’

John Yates also went live with Paul’s mom to discuss the situation, and she affirmed that it was not a hoax.

While he has been found alive, the TLC personality has still not returned to his rental house in Brazil.

Paul, who seemingly went venturing out in Brazil and got lost, spoke to his mom on Sunday and told her that he was trying to get back home via a boat.

The 40-year-old is known for disappearing for days on end, but his mom is hopeful that this scary situation was a lesson learned.

“He’s paying the price right now,” she said. “I know he’s not doing very well, but I hope he makes it back tomorrow, and this is a good lesson for him to not do things like this… I’m just glad he is alive though, that’s a dangerous place.”

Paul’s mom also asked people to “Still pray for him ’cause he still needs to get home tomorrow.”

