Paul Staehle shows off immaculate house as Karine Martins faces assault charges

In an unusual post with the comments turned off, former 90 Day Fiance star Paul Staehle showed off his immaculate house as his estranged wife Karine Martins faces assault charges.

The Instagram video had a song playing over it and Paul did not speak as he panned his camera around his living room, kitchen, and backyard at night.

His two sons with Karine were not in the post and it is unclear what Paul’s motives were for posting the video.

Paul Staehle shared footage of his clean house amid Karine Martins’ domestic violence charges

Paul showed off the cleanliness of his home during a video he posted on Instagram.

The living room was very tidy, as was the kitchen where it looked like nothing was out of place or in disarray at all. A corner display of pictures could be seen as well as some decorations on the refrigerator.

The point of Paul’s video is ambiguous since he didn’t add a caption or say anything during filming and had the comments feature turned off.

The video had the song “Would it Matter” by Skillet playing in the background.

It’s possible that Paul was trying to show off his responsible side amid his separation from Karine. It’s also possible that he was just proud of a clean house and had no ulterior motives behind the post.

Paul’s post also comes as Karine was brought up on charges of domestic violence recently.

Paul Staehle and Karine Martins have had a troubled marriage

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans saw Paul and Karine meet for the first time during Season 1 of Before the 90 Days in 2017. Their joy and hopefulness around each other didn’t last long as the two started to have problems very early on in their marriage.

Fast forward to now and the couple has two children, have moved back and forth from America to Brazil several times, struggled financially, and consistently hurled domestic violence claims against each other.

Paul tends to air their marriage drama on social media and Karine tries to defend herself on the social platform. Paul has criticized Karine’s parenting and made claims about her joining dating sites which Karine denied.

While Paul and Karine were together, they also had a strange OnlyFans account where they promoted their adult content together.

