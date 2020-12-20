Paul Staehle doubles down on claims that he was not fired from 90 Day Fiance

90 Day Fiance star Paul Staehle insists, yet again, that he and his wife Karine Martins were not fired from the show.

Paul was allegedly fired from the show following domestic violence accusations, but he has since denied his firing and continues to do so.

Paul opens up on the subject during an interview with Domenick Nati.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

“Were you guys fired from TLC or will we see you back on the show?” Domenick asks.

“We were not fired,” Paul declares. “We were basically given time off to deal with our situations.”

Paul spoke with a producer on the matter at the time and describes the encounter to Domenick.

“The last time I talked to the producer that I talked to, it was a long time ago. It was actually right around the time of the Tell All,” he shares.

“And he was like, ‘Step back, not film right now, get some space, trying to deal with things’ and he said, ‘let’s do an update when things are probably more positive. We’ll talk about doing an update when things are more positive, but right now I think you just need to focus on your marriage and the family, and not stress or worry about television.'”

“He was real nice about it, real cool about it,” Paul adds.

Paul also explains that he and Karine are still under contract.

Paul claims cast members are changed out all the time on the show

Paul tells Domenick that production is constantly making changes regarding the couples they have on the show.

“One thing with, people have to understand with 90 Day Fiance is, anything there, you never know who they’re going to have,” Paul explains.

“There’s a very popular couple on the show. I’m not gonna say their name, like, who they are, but if they see this interview they’ll know who I’m talking about,” he reveals.

“They were actually in production on something and they just changed their mind, and they pulled them. And now they do something differently on the show. So, everything always changes at any given time. Nothing is guaranteed.”

Paul explains that he has heard that TLC can take legal action against the people they fire.

“If you’re fired, they can actually sue you,” Paul proclaims. “For example, if you are in production and you violate your contract, and you get fired, they can actually sue you for all the production funds that they used to produce to where you are at that point of the show.”

Fans have noted that, for someone who claims they weren’t fired from the show, Paul seems to know a lot about the topic.

Paul reveals that Karine has been seeing other men

During the same interview, Paul confesses that Karine has been hanging out with other men and bringing their son Pierre.

Paul insists that he is fine with Karine meeting up with other men since he “can’t stop her,” but is concerned since some of the men she has been interested in seeing have criminal backgrounds.

According to Paul, Karine has been very forth-coming about the men she has been seeing and tells Paul their names.

He has done background checks on these men and some of them have had pedophilia charges and DUIs.

He claims that these have been the only men that he has “put his foot down” about and not allowed her to see.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.