Pastor Cal shares tips for all of us struggling to get along during the coronavirus quarantine

Pastor Cal Roberson is a master at helping couples understand themselves and work through their problems. Fans of Married at First Sight know this well.

With the recent coronavirus pandemic and people forced to self-isolate in their homes to stop the spread of COVID-19, Pastor Cal is now passing his advice on to everyone, MAFS fans or not.

Here is what Pastor Cal says people need to do to survive this pandemic.

Pastor Cal says take time to de-stress your home

Pastor Cal said that he understands that these are stressful times that we are going through.

Anyone who gets on social media for just a few minutes can end up overwhelmed by the news, the rumors, and the fear that has filled up society during the coronavirus pandemic.

Pastor Cal admits that things are out of whack since people are not at work or school. The restaurants are closing or are already closed.

He mentions you see people wearing masks and notes that all the water is gone — as is the toilet paper.

Pastor Cal then gives a nice bit of levity to the situation when he mocks those people hoarding toilet paper since it has nothing to do with a cure for COVID-19.

That is his first piece of advice for people during these stressful times.

“However mad this is on the outside, it doesn’t have to be that mad on the inside. It doesn’t have to be that mad in your home,” Pastor Cal said. “De-stress your home.”

Pastor Cal says to focus on family

When it comes to how to de-stress your home, Pastor Cal also has a lot of ideas and it all comes down to family.

He said to fill your house with joy.

“Do some of the things you used to do as a family or as a couple that made your family fun from the jump,” Pastor Cal said.

He suggests playing board games or just sitting on the floor and having fun.

He suggests having dinner together and points out that a lot of families these days don’t get to do that regularly anymore. He mentioned starting or finishing projects that you have been putting off all this time.

“Make this a prosperous and profitable time for your family,” he said.

Pastor Cal then said that people consider this a “calamity” but that they should be using this as an “opportunity to rebuild the foundation of your family.”

He finished up by saying that when the coronavirus pandemic ends, and it will be over (“we’re not gonna see The Walking Dead dragging through the streets”), the distractions of work and school will return.

However, the foundation of the family is rebuilt and people can come home to something they can really enjoy again.