Paris & Nicole: The Encore: Why The Simple Life Leding Family declined to appear in the series

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie have brought their unique charm back to reality TV with the Peacock reboot, Paris & Nicole: The Encore.

The three-part series revisits their iconic 2003 show, The Simple Life, where they hilariously adapted to rural life with the Leding family in Altus, Arkansas.

However, the much-anticipated reunion with the Ledings took an unexpected turn.

In early August, Hilton and Richie took a 1,500-mile private jet trip from Los Angeles to Altus, eager to reconnect with the family that hosted them for a month during the original series.

Sources revealed to Page Six that production plans fell apart when the Ledings reportedly demanded $1 million to appear on camera.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The ultimatum left producers scrambling, and Hilton and Richie were informed mid-flight that the family would meet them but refused to allow cameras.

Nicole Ritchie defends the Leding family

In the premiere episode of The Encore, Hilton and Richie learned about the Ledings’ stance from a producer during their flight.

While disappointed, Richie defended the family’s decision, saying, “It is a lot with, like, cameras in your face. Regardless of that, I do just want to see them; we spent a month in their house.”

Hilton and Ritchie confirmed that they saw Janet and Albert off-camera and added that the family is “doing great.”

Despite this setback, Hilton and Richie made the most of their visit to Altus.

They filmed nostalgic scenes with local figures, including Altus Mayor Veronica Post, and reconnected with former employers from their stint on The Simple Life.

Their interactions revisited the humor and humility that made the original series a fan favorite.

Paris Hilton paid tribute to Richard Leding, who died in 2020

Hilton paid tribute to Richard Leding, who appeared in The Simple Life as the patriarch of the family.

“Miss the Leding family from #TheSimpleLife. 🥰 They were so kind, genuine and sweet. I’m in touch with @Brax_ton_of_Fun who just told me the sad news that #GrandpaRichard passed away. 😢 #RIP 🙏 Sending my love to Curly and the entire family. Miss and love you all”

Richard Leding died at the age of 93 on August 8, 2020.

The original Simple Life remains a cultural touchstone, remembered for its hilarious take on urban socialites adapting to small-town America.

Hilton and Richie’s reboot embraces nostalgia while exploring their evolution as reality TV icons.

The new series celebrates their comedic chemistry and their ability to reflect on how fame has shaped their lives and relationships.

Paris & Nicole: The Encore is now streaming on Peacock